Chacx, African China collaborate on ‘Forgive’

Chacx

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian singer Chacx has collaborated with veteran musician African China on his new single, Forgive, released on Friday, October 30.

The collaboration brings the emerging singer together with African China, known for his street-inspired music and socially conscious themes.

Speaking about the collaboration, Chacx expressed excitement about working with the veteran singer, describing the experience as an opportunity to learn from an established voice in Nigerian music.

“Working with African China is an exciting experience for me. I have great respect for his journey and the connection his music has built with audiences over the years. Collaborating with him gave me an opportunity to exchange creative ideas and approach the song from different perspectives. I believe working with artistes from different generations can broaden your understanding of music and challenge you to grow. I am glad to have him on Forgive and look forward to listeners experiencing what we have created together,” Chacx said.

Chacx, whose real name is Manu Charles Chukwuye, began his professional music career in 2019 with Obi Mo, featuring Cme2k.

His subsequent releases include the EPs New Beginning (2021) and Advanced (2023), alongside songs such as Blessed, featuring Portable and Shocker Lo Se Beat, Hold Me, Baby Girl, Feelings and Fake Friends.

In 2026, he signed with Homeboy International Music Label, adding another development to his career.

With Forgive, Chacx brings his sound together with African China’s established musical identity in a collaboration that introduces a new release to both artistes’ catalogues.