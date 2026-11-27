By Babajide Komolafe

The Committee of e-Business Industry Heads (CeBIH) and the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) are set to explore how digital identity can drive financial inclusion, trust and economic growth at the 2026 CeBIH Annual Conference scheduled for December 1 and 2 in Lagos.

The conference, themed “Digital Identity: A Catalyst for Financial Inclusion, Trust and Growth,” will bring together policymakers, regulators, financial services leaders and technology innovators to examine the role of identity infrastructure in Nigeria’s digital financial ecosystem.

Speaking at a press conference on the theme of the conference, Chairman of CeBIH, Mrs. Abidemi Asunmo, said the future of financial services and the broader digital economy depended significantly on reliable, secure and accessible digital identity infrastructure.

“A trusted digital identity ecosystem has implications far beyond registration and identification. It can help address some of the structural barriers to financial inclusion.’’

Gbolahan Oluwatobiloba, Lagos State Coordinator, NIMC, said identity was the foundation of economic development, security and trust.

“Identity is the foundation of everything, not just the financial sector, the security sector or the identity ecosystem. When you remove identity, your security will be affected, because how do you secure people you don’t know?” he said.

Vice Chairman of CeBIH and Chairman of the Conference Planning Committee, Abednigo Ugwueke, said participants would examine how trusted digital identity could improve customer onboarding, strengthen Know Your Customer processes, enhance identity verification, reduce fraud and expand access to financial services.

The conference is expected to feature key government and industry personalities, including NIMC Director-General, Engr. Abisoye Coker-Odusote; Executive Chairman of the Nigeria Revenue Service, Dr. Zach Adedeji; National Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Data Protection Commission, Dr. Vincent Olatunji; and Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Kemi Nanna Nandap.

Kayode Olubiyi, Head of Digital Payments, UBA, representing the CeBIH Advisory Council, said customers increasingly prioritised security and trust in banking.