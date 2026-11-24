By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has retained the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 23 per cent, maintaining its benchmark interest rate amid prevailing economic conditions.

CBN Governor, Mr Olayemi Cardoso, disclosed this on Tuesday at the end of the 308th meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in Abuja.

Cardoso said the committee also retained the standing facilities corridor at +50 and -300 basis points around the MPR.

The bank equally maintained the Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) for Deposit Money Banks at 45 per cent, merchant banks at 16 per cent and non-Treasury Single Account (TSA) public sector deposits at 75 per cent.

Fielding questions from journalists after the meeting, the CBN governor allayed concerns over the decline in the country’s foreign reserves by more than $300 million.

He said the movement in the reserves was normal, particularly towards the end of the year, and should not be a cause for concern.

According to him, fluctuations in the country’s external reserves are expected as the CBN manages its foreign exchange obligations and other transactions.