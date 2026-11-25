*…banks to receive dollar cash from apex bank to meet demand

By Babajide Komolafe

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has temporarily raised the weekly dollar cash purchase limit for Bureau De Change (BDC) operators from $150,000 to $1 million, as part of measures to address seasonal demand pressures in the foreign exchange market.

The apex bank also pledged to supply authorised dealer banks with dollar cash to meet the requirements of their BDC customers, allowing licensed operators to access up to 100 per cent of their foreign exchange purchases in cash.

The development was confirmed by bankers and forex dealers who spoke to Vanguard, following an email communication from the CBN on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, outlining the new operational arrangements.

Kunle Ezun, Chief Economist, Ecobank Nigeria, confirmed the development, saying: “Very correct. The message was sent yesterday. The banks are putting machinery in place to commence the sale. It will be T+2.”

Taiwo Ebenezer, Chairman, Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), South-West Zone, also confirmed the directive, saying some banks had already contacted BDC operators.

“Yes sir, some banks have been calling. CBN also promised to fund the banks,” he said.

In an email dated November 24, 2026, sent by Yasir Shanono Shehu and Aderinola Shonekan, of the CBN, the apex bank said the measures were designed “to address seasonal demand pressures and improve orderly access to US$ cash for end users.”

The apex bank stated: “All licensed BDCs (please see attached) may access US$ cash for FX purchased at the NFEM through the Authorised Dealer Banks (ADBs) with which they hold accounts, and the CBN will support ADBs with any cash requirements to meet the demand of their BDC clients.”

Under the new arrangement, “the approved licensed BDCs may receive up to 100% of an approved FX purchase in US$ cash from the ADB where they hold their settlement account.”

The CBN added that “the weekly purchase cap is temporarily increased from USD 150,000 to a maximum of USD 1 million per BDC.”

BDCs are required to submit requests through the BDC FX Purchase Tracker (FXBT), while authorised dealer banks are expected to acknowledge requests same day and confirm or reject them on the portal, stating reasons for any rejection.

According to the CBN, “ADBs shall consolidate confirmed cash requirements, which will be validated against the FXBT, after which the CBN will supply US$ cash to the ADBs for onward disbursement to the BDCs.”

On settlement, the apex bank said: “Settlement between the CBN, ADBs and BDCs is on a T+2 basis, i.e. two (2) business days after the trade date on which the ADB confirms the request on the FXBT. The BDC’s settlement account shall be debited at the point of cash disbursement.”

The CBN, however, said existing documentation and KYC/CDD requirements, the prohibition of third-party transactions and the 24-hour sell-back rule remain in force and apply equally to cash transactions.

Authorised dealer banks are also required to report cash disbursed per BDC to the Financial Markets Department (FMD) and Trade and Exchange Department (TED), reconciled with the FXBT, in addition to existing weekly returns.