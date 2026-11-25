By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has retained its Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 23 per cent, dismissing concerns over a decline of over $300 million in external reserves as a temporary, seasonal movement.

Governor of the CBN, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, disclosed this yesterday at a press conference announcing the outcome of the 308th meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in Abuja.

The bank also retained the standing facilities corridor at +50/-300 basis points around the MPR, Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) for Deposit Money Banks at 45 per cent, Merchant Banks at 16 per cent and Non-TSA public sector deposits at 75 per cent.

Explaining the decision to retain the policy rate, Cardoso said: “In reaching its decision, the committee acknowledged the continued decline in headline inflation, but remained mindful of lingering upside risks, particularly those arising from the ongoing Middle East conflict, which could sustain pressure on energy prices.

“In addition, the MPC observed that the anticipated increase in spending from the end-of-year festive season and election-related activities could impact aggregate demand with likely upward pressure on prices.

“Nevertheless, the committee judged that maintaining the current policy stance is appropriate to safeguard the gains of disinflation so far achieved, while remaining data-dependent and vigilant in taking further appropriate measures.”

He added that continued exchange rate stability and improved food supply associated with the harvest season would further strengthen the disinflation process.

Cardoso said headline inflation had moderated for five consecutive months, reflecting sustained exchange rate stability and improved monetary policy transmission.

“However, given the prevailing headwinds, which have slowed the pace of moderation in price pressures, members were of the view that maintaining the current policy stance would further anchor inflation expectations and support the disinflation process,” he said.

On concerns over the decline in external reserves by over $300 million, Cardoso said the movement was not a source of worry, describing it as seasonal.

“Our reserves is in a very strong position. So, that, I want to say, has not changed. And in actual fact, I believe it will continue to improve. What you mention is something that is transient,” he said.

He explained that portfolio investors tend to recalibrate their positions towards year-end, while domestic users also increase demand for foreign exchange to hedge against future uncertainties.

“These are all seasonal issues. And of course, with the elections coming, there’s more spending that is going on. These are all seasonal. And we believe very strongly that as we go into the next year, we will find a major moderation in the volatility that you have seen,” he said.

Cardoso disclosed that gross external reserves stood at $54.02 billion as of November 17, 2026, sufficient to cover 10.26 months of imports of goods and services.

He also cited a current account surplus and diaspora remittances of over $900 million in the latest month as supporting external buffers.

“I want to assure all Nigerians that the Central Bank of Nigeria will do everything that is possible to ensure that that stability, that hard-earned stability, will continue,” he said.