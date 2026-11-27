Keystone Bank

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has appointed Mr. Murtala Mohammed as Acting Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Keystone Bank Limited.

The appointment, announced on Thursday night, took effect on November 26, 2026, with Mohammed succeeding Mr. Hassan Imam.

In a statement, the CBN Director of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations, Mr. Michael Akuka, said the appointment was made in exercise of the powers conferred on the apex bank by the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act, 2020.

He said the appointment was consistent with the CBN’s mandate to promote a safe, sound and stable financial system.

“The appointment is consistent with the CBN’s mandate to promote a safe, sound and stable financial system,” Akuka said.

The CBN reassured depositors, customers and other stakeholders that Keystone Bank remained fully operational, with banking services continuing as normal and depositors’ funds secure.

“The CBN wishes to reassure depositors, customers and other stakeholders that Keystone Bank Limited remains fully operational, with banking services continuing as normal and depositors’ funds remaining secure.

“The CBN remains committed to safeguarding depositors’ interests and ensuring the continued soundness and stability of Nigeria’s banking sector,” the statement said.