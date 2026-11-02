By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has appointed eight Pre-Shipment Inspection Agents (PIAs) to monitor the country’s crude oil and gas exports.

The appointments were announced in a circular issued by the Director of Trade and Exchange at the apex bank, Aderinola Shonekan, dated October 28, 2026, and published on the CBN website.

The appointed agents include Trexem Energy Services Limited, assigned to Egina, Qua-Iboe and Tuja terminals; and Dakee Engineering and Construction, which will cover LNG, Escravos (Gas), Bonny River Terminal and EGTL.

Others are Geospace Limited, assigned to Escravos, Odudu and Crawthorne; 617 Limited, covering Bonga, Brass and Usan/Eae; Robinson Energy International Limited, assigned to Ugo-Cha, Pennington, Oyo Aje, Ima and Nembe; and Trobell International Nigeria Limited, covering Forcados, Bonny and Okwori.

Integrated Shipping Services was assigned Akpo, Antan, Okoro, Anyala-Madu and Ebok, while Nephron Business Limited will cover UK Politics, Staple, Yoho, Abo, Agbami, Ajakpa, Okono, Okwok and additional marginal field streams designated by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

The CBN also appointed two Monitoring and Evaluation Agents (MEAs) to supervise the activities of the PIAs. They are Q&Q Control Services and Arlington Security Services.

The circular was addressed to authorised dealer banks, the Nigeria Customs Service, terminal operators, the NUPRC, the Nigerian Midstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited and oil and gas companies.

The appointments took effect from the date of the circular, October 28, 2026.