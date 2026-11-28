…Calls for support to rebuild damaged sections

By Olayinka Latona

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lagos State Chapter, has sympathised with its State Chairman, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, and the leadership and congregation of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Cathedral of Peace and Excellence, Opebi, Ikeja, following a fire that damaged parts of the church.

The association described the incident as distressing, noting that it caused significant damage to the cathedral, including the collapse of about one-third of its roof, destruction of its Allen Organ and damage to part of the choir gallery.

In a statement made available to Vanguard and signed by CAN Lagos State Director for State Issues and Social Welfare, Rev. Dr Stephen Oyinlola, the association said the fire reportedly started at about 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday in the media room located on the gallery.

It, however, expressed gratitude that no life was lost in the incident.

CAN commended the church staff, sympathisers and the Lagos State Fire Service for their prompt intervention, which it said helped contain the fire and prevent further damage to the cathedral.

The association urged Adegbite, the church leadership and the congregation to remain steadfast in their faith, assuring them of the prayers, support and solidarity of the Christian community as they begin the restoration process.

It also called on Christians, well-meaning individuals, corporate organisations and other stakeholders to support efforts to rebuild the affected sections of the cathedral.

Drawing inspiration from Psalm 46:1, which describes God as “our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble,” CAN expressed confidence that the church would receive the strength, resources and unity needed to overcome the setback.

The association prayed for the restoration of the cathedral, saying it hoped the facility would continue to serve as a place of worship, spiritual nourishment and service to humanity.