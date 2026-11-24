(FILES) Senegal’s forward #10 Sadio Mane holds the trophy after the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) final football match between Senegal and Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on January 18, 2026. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is due to announce on November 24, 2026, a verdict on Senegal’s appeal of the decision to strip them of the Africa Cup of Nations title in favour of Morocco, following a final match overshadowed by a lengthy walk-off following a controversial late penalty decision. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP)

By Ayobami Okerinde

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has explained why it overturned the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) decision to award Morocco the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title, ruling that Senegal’s 1-0 victory in the final must stand.

In a media release on Tuesday, the court said both teams had returned to the pitch and expressed their willingness to continue before the referee, Jean-Jacques Ndala, blew his whistle to resume play in the 109th minute.

It explained that the referee’s decision to restart or stop the match fell within his authority, adding that the effects of his decision were limited to the pitch and therefore covered by the ‘field of play’ doctrine.

“After having examined the arguments raised by the Parties, the Arbitral Panel considered that the Referee’s decision to resume the match or to stop it fell definitively within his sole authority. By blowing his whistle to restart play, the Referee considered that the conditions for resuming the match had been met – both teams were on the pitch again, and both expressed their willingness to resume,” the statement said.

CAS also ruled that Articles 82 and 84 of the AFCON regulations, relied upon by Morocco in its challenge, did not apply to the circumstances of the final. According to the court, the provisions are intended to determine the outcome of a match when a team’s conduct leads the referee to abandon the game permanently.

The court further rejected the description of the referee’s decision as ‘arbitrary’, acknowledging the extreme tension surrounding the match but stating that his judgment did not appear to have been influenced by external factors.

Consequently, CAS upheld the appeal filed by the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF), set aside the CAF Appeal Board’s decision and reinstated the decision of CAF’s Disciplinary Board.

The ruling confirms Senegal’s 1-0 victory over Morocco in the January 18 final, restoring the West African nation as AFCON 2025 champions.

CAF had previously declared Senegal to have forfeited the final after the team temporarily left the pitch in protest during the match, awarding Morocco a 3-0 victory.

The decision was unanimous among the three-member CAS panel.