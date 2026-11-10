Carrick set to be sacked by Man Utd: reports

Manchester United’s English head coach Michael Carrick looks on during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in London on October 31, 2026. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)

Michael Carrick is set to be sacked by Manchester United after his side’s dismal start to the season, according to reports on Tuesday.

United’s hierarchy have been conducting an internal review of the club’s miserable form and it is believed that Carrick will shortly be relieved of his duties.

United are in the midst of their worst opening to a campaign in 40 years, leaving them languishing in the Premier League relegation zone after an eight-match winless run.

Although it is said that no final decision has been made, chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox are reportedly leaning towards dismissing Carrick.

United owners the Glazer family and influential shareholder Jim Ratcliffe would then decide whether to act on that recommendation.

Carrick was seen arriving at United’s Carrington training base on Tuesday, but it appears to be only a matter of time before his turbulent reign comes to an end.

The 45-year-old, hired on a permanent basis in the close season after a successful interim spell last term, had been granted a stay of execution after he was widely expected to be axed in late October following a 3-0 home defeat by Bournemouth.

United’s surprise decision to let Carrick limp on failed to produce a significant improvement in performances, particularly defensively.

They were beaten 2-0 at Chelsea, then scrambled a last-gasp 3-2 win against Roma in the Champions League after falling two goals down.

It looked certain that former United midfielder Carrick would be on the way out when his team twice trailed by two goals against Aston Villa on Sunday.

When United scored twice in stoppage-time to rescue an improbable 4-4 draw, it was interpreted as a positive sign for Carrick as the players were still fighting for him.

But United’s powerbrokers look set to make yet another managerial change in a bid to avoid being dragged into an embarrassing relegation battle.

USA boss Mauricio Pochettino, former Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, ex-Chelsea chief Antonio Conte and former Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann have all been linked with the United job.

United have the rest of the two-week international break to secure a replacement for Carrick before returning to action at bitter rivals Liverpool on November 22.