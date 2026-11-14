Carolyna Hutchings preaches gratitude, purpose as 2026 winds down

By Benjamin Njoku

Nollywood actress and businesswoman, Carolyna Hutchings, widely known as Caroline Danjuma, has advised her teeming fans on Instagram to be intentional about the remaining days of 2026.

She urged them never to give up on their strengths, noting that they can do more than anyone could ever imagine.

In a sermon-like post on Instagram, the mother of three asked fans to remain grateful for everything God had done with them and for them, stressing that gratitude opens our hearts to even greater blessings.

“You have done your best and you can always do better. Never lose your identity trying to please anyone.

“Stay grounded in your purpose, focus on your journey and be faithful to your process.

“Your race is your race. You will get there at God’s appointed time.

“Walk in gratitude, grace, esteem and expectation. Never give up on your strength, you can do more than ever imagine. Silence the noise,” she wrote.