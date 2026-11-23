By Adegboyega Adeleye

A 24-year-old Togolese caregiver in Chicago, Bintou Salami, has been shot dead while returning home from work, weeks before she was due to begin nursing school.

According to ABC7 Chicago, Salami was found with a gunshot wound in the 1400 block of West Chase Avenue at about 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

She had just finished her shift at Misericordia, where she cared for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Ms Salami relocated from France to the U.S. in 2024 following her marriage and planned to begin nursing school in January; she is survived by her husband and son.

Her killing was one of three shootings on Chicago’s North Side that night as Police said the incidents were connected. A 35-year-old man was critically wounded near the bike path by Belmont Harbor, while a 25-year-old man was later found dead at the Morse Red Line station and a gun was recovered at the station. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said the man died by suicide.

Salami’s coworkers described her as caring and devoted. Ashley Hespen, assistant vice president of residential services at Misericordia, said residents loved spending time with her.

Friends, relatives and members of Chicago’s Togolese community gathered at a vigil to honour Salami and demand answers. As they sang the Togolese national anthem, supporters stood with her brother at the place where she was killed.

“I can’t stop looking at the picture. I don’t know, like — it’s not fair,” said Nanipo Damyete, Salami’s former roommate.

Amevi Avouglah, the USA country delegate for the High Council of Togolese Abroad, said Salami’s future had been cut short.

“All the dreams that Bintou is carrying vanished like that in one minute! She was coming from work,” Avouglah said.

Salami’s brother, Raoufou, questioned the suggestion that she was killed during a robbery, saying nothing appeared to have been taken.

“The police telling me, like, somebody tried to rob her or something. What I can’t understand is how are you trying to rob somebody and you don’t take her phone, nothing?” he said.

Salami moved to the United States from France in 2024 after completing college and following her marriage. She is survived by her husband and their 4-year-old son, who lives with her mother in Togo.

Chicago police have not publicly explained how the shootings were connected and no suspects have been identified.

The fatal shooting has sparked calls for justice from her family, friends and members of the Togolese community in the U.S.

Vanguard News