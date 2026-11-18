By Alumona Ukwueze

ENUGU—A 36-year-old car washer, Pius, has been sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment for stealing a customer’s Toyota Lexus 330 SUV in Enugu State.

The Enugu State Police Command disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday by its Police Public Relations Officer, SP Daniel Ndukwe.

According to the statement, Pius stole the black Lexus SUV on November 5, 2026, after it was entrusted to him by its owner for washing at Fourth Dimension, Enugu.

Rather than wash and return the vehicle, the convict, a native of Ugep in Yakurr Local Government Area of Cross River State, allegedly absconded with it and fled to his hometown.

Following a complaint by the vehicle’s owner, operatives of the New Haven Police Division deployed technical intelligence to track down and arrest him in Cross River State.

The stolen SUV was subsequently recovered on November 11, 2026.

The police said Pius was arraigned before the Enugu North Magistrate Court on November 16, 2026, on a one-count charge of stealing.

He pleaded guilty to the charge and was convicted and sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment by the court.

The Command commended the operatives involved in the investigation and arrest, as well as the court for the speedy dispensation of justice.

It reiterated its commitment to sustaining efforts to rid Enugu State of criminal elements and ensure the safety of residents and their property.

Vanguard News