Ufuoma Paula Onephrojire on the importance of childhood financial literacy, the inspiration behind her book, Operation Viper X7: A Money Adventure, and her mission to raise a financially conscious generation.

In a world where children are increasingly exposed to financial pressures, consumerism and unrealistic portrayals of wealth, teaching them how to manage money has become more important than ever. Yet, financial education remains largely absent from many children’s formative learning experiences. Following the launch of her children’s book, Operation Viper X7: A Money Adventure, economist, financial literacy advocate and author, Ufuoma Paula Onephrojire, speaks about the personal experiences that inspired the book, why financial education must begin in childhood and her vision of making financial literacy accessible to children across Nigeria and Africa.

Why should financial education begin in childhood?

Interviewer: Financial literacy is increasingly becoming an important conversation among adults. Why are you making a case for introducing it to children?

Ufuoma Paula: I believe we have waited too long to introduce children to conversations about money. We spend years teaching them how to read, write, calculate and prepare for examinations, but how much attention do we give to preparing them to make sound financial decisions?

A child can graduate with excellent grades and still have no idea how to budget, save towards a goal, distinguish between needs and wants or manage money responsibly.

Financial literacy is not something people suddenly need when they get their first salary. It is a life skill that is best developed early.

Children already interact with money. They receive pocket money, make spending choices, compare what they own with what their friends have and develop attitudes towards money from what they observe at home and in society. Whether we deliberately teach them or not, they are learning something about money every day.

The question is whether what they are learning is preparing them for responsible financial decisions.

The lessons children learn about money today can influence the financial habits, values and decisions they carry into adulthood. Those decisions will affect not only their personal wellbeing, but also their families, businesses and communities. When we raise financially informed individuals, we are contributing to a society where people are better equipped to make responsible choices, recognise opportunities and manage resources wisely.

We should teach children not just how to make money someday, but how to manage resources, recognise opportunities, create value and understand that money is a tool, not a master.

The personal experiences behind the book

Interviewer: What inspired you to write Operation Viper X7: A Money Adventure? Was there a personal experience behind it?

Ufuoma Paula: My motivation comes from personal experiences, professional exposure and a deep desire to see the next generation develop a healthier relationship with money.

I studied Economics at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Ghana and obtained an MBA from Aston University in the United Kingdom. I have worked in accounting and finance-related roles and experienced different dimensions of managing money, including the difficult lessons that come when things do not go as planned.

I know what it means to live from paycheck to paycheck, deal with debt and experience a business that did not turn out as expected. These experiences reinforced my conviction that financial knowledge must go beyond knowing how to earn money. We must understand how to keep it, manage it, protect it and grow it.

One childhood experience has also stayed with me. At about ten years old, I bought a fancy pen with money I had earned. My mother warned me that someone might steal it at school. Unfortunately, that was exactly what happened.

Looking back, I realise that even seemingly small childhood experiences can teach important lessons about money, value, ownership and decision-making.

I began asking myself: What if we could introduce children to these lessons deliberately, through stories and practical activities, before they encounter some of the more expensive mistakes adults make?

I did not want to write another book that simply tells children to save money. I wanted to create something that would help them understand money, develop good habits and make thoughtful financial decisions while they are still young.

That desire became Operation Viper X7: A Money Adventure.

Meet Efe and the electric-blue Viper X7

Interviewer: The title is quite intriguing. What is Operation Viper X7 about, and why did you choose an adventure rather than a conventional financial education textbook?

Ufuoma Paula: I wanted children to enjoy learning about money rather than feel as though they were attending another classroom lesson.

The book follows Onanefe Edeki, affectionately called Efe, a ten-year-old Nigerian boy who desperately wants an electric-blue Viper X7 bicycle worth ₦95,000 but does not have the money to buy it.

What begins as a simple desire for a bicycle becomes an adventure filled with money missions, discoveries, choices and challenges.

Through his interactions with family and friends, Efe learns that getting what you want involves more than simply asking for it. He discovers the importance of saving, spending wisely, managing what he has, earning, planning and exercising patience.

The story explores needs versus wants, goal-setting, responsible spending, delayed gratification, resisting peer pressure, discipline, integrity and creating value.

There is humour, adventure and a Nigerian setting children can identify with. I wanted them to see themselves in the characters and understand that these lessons are not abstract financial theories. They apply to everyday life.

One lesson I particularly want children to understand is that money can be earned by solving problems and using their abilities to create value. We should raise children who understand the dignity of honest work, not those who grow up believing that wealth is simply about acquiring money by any means.

Ultimately, Efe’s journey shows children that small, consistent and responsible decisions can move them closer to their goals.

More than a storybook: Building practical money habits

Interviewer: The project also includes an accompanying workbook. Why was it important to go beyond the storybook?

Ufuoma Paula: Because understanding a lesson and practising it are two different things.

The storybook introduces financial concepts in an enjoyable and relatable way, while the workbook provides practical activities and exercises that help children reflect on what they have read and apply those lessons.

I believe financial education should be practical. We cannot simply tell children to save and assume they understand what that means. We should help them set goals, track progress, make decisions and learn from the outcomes.

The storybook and workbook are designed to work together as a learning experience. The book is primarily targeted at children aged 8–14, although older children and teenagers can benefit from its lessons too.

My hope is that parents will use the materials to start meaningful conversations at home, while teachers incorporate them into reading and financial literacy activities.

The role of parents and schools

Interviewer: What role should parents and schools play in raising financially responsible children? Should financial literacy become part of school learning programmes?

Ufuoma Paula: Absolutely. Parents and schools have complementary roles to play.

Children learn from observing their parents. They notice how money is discussed at home, how spending decisions are made and how parents respond when they cannot afford something.

Sometimes, parents tell children to save but do not give them opportunities to practise. We need to move beyond simply giving children money and expecting them to figure things out. We must create opportunities for conversations and practical learning.

Schools can provide a structured environment for financial education through age-appropriate materials, practical exercises, savings activities and discussions about earning, spending, giving and investing.

I would love to see schools adopt Operation Viper X7 as part of their reading and financial literacy programmes, using the storybook and workbook to introduce these important conversations.

We cannot keep postponing financial education until adulthood and then wonder why so many people struggle with basic money management. By then, some attitudes and habits may already be deeply established.

Taking the mission beyond privileged communities

Interviewer: Beyond individual book sales, you have spoken about wanting this book to reach children across Nigeria and Africa, particularly those in underserved communities. Tell us more about that vision.

Ufuoma Paula: My vision is for Operation Viper X7 to be in the hands of as many African children as possible.

I do not want access to financial education to be determined by a child’s background, their parents’ income or the resources available in their school.

Children in underserved communities are just as intelligent, curious and full of potential as children in more privileged environments. They deserve access to resources that equip them with important life skills.

This is why I am inviting foundations, NGOs, banks, financial institutions, corporate organisations, government agencies and individuals who believe in children’s education and empowerment to support this mission.

I want organisations to sponsor copies of Operation Viper X7 for public and low-income schools, community libraries, orphanages and underserved communities.

Sponsorship can take different forms. An individual can sponsor a few copies, a company can sponsor a classroom or an entire school, while a foundation can support distribution across selected communities. Organisations can also partner with us to facilitate interactive financial literacy sessions alongside book distribution.

When an organisation sponsors these books, it is doing more than donating reading materials. It is helping introduce children to principles that can influence their financial decisions for years to come.

I want this to become a collaborative effort involving parents, educators, businesses, foundations and communities.

A mission bigger than a book

Interviewer: What is the bigger picture you hope to achieve through this initiative?

Ufuoma Paula: I want to contribute to raising a generation of children who understand money, recognise their abilities, create value, make responsible financial decisions and approach wealth creation with integrity.

Children today are exposed to so much information about money and success, particularly through social media. Unfortunately, not all the messages they encounter promote patience, discipline, honest work or responsible wealth creation.

I worry about a generation growing up admiring the appearance of wealth without understanding the principles behind building and sustaining it.

Financial success is not simply about having money or displaying material possessions. It involves making wise decisions, developing useful skills, creating value, managing resources and being responsible with what we have.

And the impact goes far beyond the individual. Imagine a generation that understands the consequences of its financial decisions, makes informed choices, approaches opportunities responsibly and uses its resources to create value. Such individuals are better positioned to build stable families, ethical businesses and stronger communities. Over time, these individual decisions contribute to a more financially responsible and productive society. That is the kind of long-term impact I believe financial literacy can create.

I want Operation Viper X7 to help nurture this understanding.

My ambition is to see the book reach homes, schools, libraries and communities across Nigeria and, ultimately, Africa. Every child deserves the opportunity to develop the knowledge and confidence to make better financial decisions.

How can parents, schools and organisations become part of the mission?

Interviewer: What is your message to parents, school administrators, foundations and organisations who would like to get involved?

Ufuoma Paula: My message is simple: let us be intentional about the financial future of our children.

To parents and guardians, I encourage you to get Operation Viper X7: A Money Adventure for your children. Do not wait until they start earning money before introducing them to financial responsibility. Allow them to develop healthy money habits while they are young and their habits are still forming.

To school proprietors, administrators and educators, I invite you to introduce the book and workbook into your classrooms, libraries, reading programmes and extracurricular activities. We are also open to school partnerships and interactive financial literacy sessions.

To foundations, NGOs, banks, financial institutions, and corporate organisations, as part of Corporate Social Responsibility programs, I invite you to sponsor copies for children and schools that may otherwise lack access to these resources. Together, we can make financial literacy more accessible and contribute meaningfully to the education and empowerment of the next generation.

I often think about a question parents ask after encouraging their children to save: “So your children have saved money. Now what?”

We need to teach them what comes next: how to make wise decisions, understand value, create opportunities, manage resources, and eventually grow what they have responsibly.

That is the thinking behind this book and the mission I want people to join.

I have planted a seed through Operation Viper X7. My invitation is for parents, schools, organisations and communities to help me water it.

Every child deserves the opportunity to grow up financially informed, confident and responsible. Let us not leave that future to chance.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ufuoma Paula Onephrojire is an economist, financial educator, author and advocate for financial literacy and wealth creation. She holds a degree in Economics from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Ghana, an MBA from Aston University, United Kingdom, and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Economists of Nigeria.

She is the founder of Women and Wealth Initiative and is passionate about making financial education practical, accessible and relevant to everyday life. Through Operation Viper X7: A Money Adventure, she is extending her financial literacy advocacy to children, with a vision of nurturing a financially conscious generation across Africa.

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Operation Viper X7: A Money Adventure — Every child deserves a financially smart start.