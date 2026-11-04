CAN disowns cleric, reaffirms neutrality ahead of 2027 polls

Okoh

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has disowned a cleric claiming to represent the association, declaring that he is not its General Secretary and warning against attempts to use its name to mobilise support for political candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The association said it had neither authorised the cleric nor the group he represents to organise political activities in its name, stressing that their actions and political positions should not be mistaken for CAN’s official position.

In a statement by its president, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, the association identified Archbishop Chivir Chianson as the individual in question, insisting that he had no mandate to speak or act on its behalf and that his group had no official affiliation or institutional relationship with CAN.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Archbishop Chivir Chianson is not the General Secretary of CAN and has no authority or mandate to speak or act on its behalf. Furthermore, the group he represents has no official affiliation, working relationship or institutional connection with CAN,” the statement said.

CAN warned that it would not allow individuals or groups without official ties to the association to appropriate its identity to advance political or personal interests.

The association also reaffirmed its commitment to political neutrality ahead of the 2027 elections, insisting that it would neither endorse candidates nor mobilise support for any political party.

“CAN will continue to engage national issues objectively and hold political leaders accountable, irrespective of party affiliation, without endorsing or mobilising support for any political party or candidate,” Archbishop Okoh said.

The association urged Christians, members of the public and media organisations to disregard claims of official representation by the cleric and his group.

It urged media organisations to verify the credentials and institutional affiliations of individuals presented as CAN representatives.

CAN warned that it would take appropriate steps to protect its name, identity and institutional integrity against unauthorised representation and misrepresentation.