The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has defended supporters of the Kwankwasiyya movement who attend political rallies with sticks, insisting they have not used them to attack anyone.

Obi said the practice was not new among supporters of his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and maintained that he had never witnessed anyone being harmed by members of the group carrying such items.

The former Anambra State governor spoke on Channels Television on Tuesday evening in Jalingo, Taraba State, after an Obi-Kwankwaso town hall meeting at The Crest Hall.

Defending the supporters against concerns over the items they carry to political gatherings, Obi said their actions had been misunderstood, arguing that opposition to electoral rigging should not be confused with opposition to campaigning.

“They said we said ‘rig and die.’ We didn’t say ‘campaign and die.’ What we, people said is that they don’t want rigging this time. They didn’t say they don’t want campaign this time. If anything, they want campaign this time,” he said.

Obi said the Kwankwasiyya movement had a longstanding tradition of supporters carrying sticks during political outings but claimed the items had not been used to hurt others.

“Everybody who had followed the Kwankwansiyah group in Kano know that they come out with such sticks and everything, but they’ve never used it to harm anybody,” he said.

He added that despite his association with the group, he had not witnessed any incident in which anyone was attacked for carrying such items.

“I’ve been part of that family for a while, and I’ve never seen one day, maybe behind me, that anybody was harmed because they were carrying such items,” Obi said.

The NDC candidate appealed to security agencies to prevent violence at political gatherings, warning against people being injured or killed in the pursuit of political power.

“So we’re pleading with the authorities. Please, we cannot kill people, harm people, because we want to be political leaders,” he added.

His remarks come amid heightened concerns over political violence ahead of the 2027 elections, following attacks on political gatherings in Kano and Delta states, including the assault on the campaign entourage of NDC senatorial candidate Ovie Omo-Agege in Ughelli North, Delta State.