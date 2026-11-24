By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has asked the Nigeria Police Force to speed up the arrest, investigation and transmission of case files against perpetrators of campaign violence, so the Commission can prosecute them directly.

The INEC Chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan SAN, said swift action was necessary so that “impunity is decisively checked before January.”

He spoke on Tuesday in Abuja at the Inspector General of Police’s Interactive Session with Chairmen and Secretaries of Political Parties on a peaceful electoral process before, during and after the 2027 General Elections. The session held at the Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Peace Conference Hall, Force Headquarters.

He said the Electoral Act 2026 had “significantly strengthened legal deterrence,” adding that Sections 96 and 97 prohibit inciting campaign rhetoric and ban the use of thugs, private armed guards or masquerades at political rallies.

According to him, the Act prescribes penalties of up to ₦5 million or twelve months’ imprisonment for individuals, and up to ₦10 million for political parties, on initial breaches.

“Under Section 148, INEC is empowered to prosecute electoral offenders directly upon receipt of completed case files,” he said, explaining the Commission’s request for prompt transmission of the files by the Police.

The INEC chairman stressed that the Commission remained distinct from security agencies. “INEC is not a security agency; it lacks both the constitutional mandate and operational capacity to maintain public order, arrest offenders, or provide armed security,” he said.

He said Section 95 of the Electoral Act assigns the duty of securing political rallies to the Police. The Section also mandates the Commissioner of Police in each state and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to provide adequate security for rallies and processions, with support from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and other federal security agencies.

Amupitan reminded political parties that INEC Guidelines require them to notify the Commissioner of Police in writing of rally venues and times, and to submit the details to the Commission at least ten days in advance. He appealed to political leaders “to refrain from seeking political support by creating fear,” urging them instead to “earn public confidence through integrity and transparency.”

The Chairman said the nation was at “a decisive moment” on its democratic calendar. The Presidential and National Assembly elections will hold in 53 days, on Saturday, January 16, 2027, across 176,846 polling units. The Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections will follow on Saturday, February 6, 2027.

He also asked for targeted police coverage of designated mock polling centres and collation points nationwide for the Commission’s mock accreditation and result transmission exercise on Saturday, November 28, 2026.

According to him, the exercise will span all 36 states and the FCT. It will test the upgraded Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) devices and automated validation protocols on the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) “under live field conditions.”

Amupitan said the Commission was scaling up to a nationwide operation involving 103.43 million verified registered voters, 57,000 newly procured BVAS devices and over 1.41 million ad hoc election personnel, hence its need for deeper operational coordination with the Police.

Among other priorities, he asked the Police to lead the full activation of the “ICCES Tentacles” framework down to every Local Government Area and Registration Area (Ward). This, he said, would ensure rapid-response teams are positioned “close to flashpoints and riverine or hard-to-reach corridors.”

He also sought watertight perimeter security around Registration Area Centres, polling units, collation centres and INEC offices from deployment through the final declaration of results.

On disinformation, the INEC chairman warned that false alarms, fabricated security alerts and manipulated audio-visual clips were “increasingly weaponised to suppress voter turnout.” He proposed real-time joint verification channels between INEC’s Situation Room and Force Headquarters to neutralise such narratives “within minutes.”

Amupitan also called on security personnel to remain professional and impartial. “Their presence should reassure citizens, not foster intimidation or suggest alignment with any political party,” he said.

He thanked the Police for their role in the off-cycle elections held since he assumed office in October 2025. These comprised the governorship elections in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun, the FCT Area Council elections and sixteen legislative bye-elections.

According to him, the polls “served as a valuable operational proving ground,” and showed that “when security planning is early, intelligence-led, and strictly neutral, voters turn out in peace and electoral disputes are sharply reduced.”

Early warning signs

In his remarks, the Inspector General of Police IGP, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, said recent violent clashes among political supporters, attacks on campaign venues and convoys, and the use of dangerous weapons had become matters of serious concern.

He described these developments as “warning signs that must be addressed decisively before they escalate into a broader threat to national security.”

The IGP declared that the Police have “zero tolerance for political violence, irrespective of the political party, candidate, personality or interest involved.” He added that the Force’s neutrality in the political process “is non-negotiable.”

Disu said those who sponsor, finance or direct political violence “will be treated with the same seriousness as those who carry them out.”

He assured participants that the Police would “protect the rights of all lawful political actors to organise rallies, hold meetings and participate in the democratic process.”

The IGP, however, that the Force would “not hesitate to take lawful and decisive action against anyone who engages in thuggery, intimidation, assault, the use of offensive weapons or any conduct capable of disrupting public peace.”

The Police chief also placed responsibility on party leaders, saying the burden of peaceful political activity “cannot be transferred entirely to the Police.” He directed National Chairmen to issue clear directives against violence and ensure compliance across their party structures. National Secretaries, he said, must facilitate compliance with notification requirements, while youth leaders must mobilise young people for constructive participation rather than expose them to manipulation.

Disu said the session was intended “to move us beyond general appeals for peace towards clearly defined responsibilities and practical commitments.”

He disclosed that guidelines on the conduct expected of political parties before, during and after the 2027 General Elections were presented at the meeting, and that parties would execute a Joint Peace and Security Undertaking at the end of the session. “These must not be documents signed for public display and subsequently abandoned,” he said.

The IGP also urged parties to show restraint after the announcement of results, discourage reprisals and pursue any grievances through lawful judicial processes. “No political ambition is worth the life of a Nigerian”, he stressed.