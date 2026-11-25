File: A victim of political thugs’ attack in Lagos on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA — The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has asked the Nigeria Police Force to speed up the arrest, investigation and transmission of case files against perpetrators of campaign violence, so the Commission can prosecute them directly.

The INEC Chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan, SAN, said swift action was necessary so that “impunity is decisively checked before January.”

He spoke on Tuesday in Abuja at the Inspector General of Police’s Interactive Session with Chairmen and Secretaries of Political Parties on a peaceful electoral process before, during and after the 2027 General Elections.

The session held at the Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Peace Conference Hall, Force Headquarters.

According to a statement by the commission, last night, Amupitan said INEC was “deeply concerned by isolated incidents of campaign violence, intimidation, and attacks on political rivals, journalists, and electoral facilities.”

No election, office, or partisan interest is worth the loss of a single Nigerian life. Achieving a peaceful political environment is a collective national responsibility, not the duty of a single institution”, he added.

He said the Electoral Act 2026 had “significantly strengthened legal deterrence,” adding that Sections 96 and 97 prohibit inciting campaign rhetoric and ban the use of thugs, private armed guards or masquerades at political rallies.

According to him, the Act prescribes penalties of up to ₦5 million or twelve months’ imprisonment for individuals, and up to ₦10 million for political parties, on initial breaches.

“Under Section 148, INEC is empowered to prosecute electoral offenders directly upon receipt of completed case files,” he said, explaining the Commission’s request for prompt transmission of the files by the Police.

The INEC chairman stressed that the Commission remained distinct from security agencies. “INEC is not a security agency; it lacks both the constitutional mandate and operational capacity to maintain public order, arrest offenders, or provide armed security,” he said.

He said Section 95 of the Electoral Act assigns the duty of securing political rallies to the Police. The Section also mandates the Commissioner of Police in each state and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to provide adequate security for rallies and processions, with support from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, and other federal security agencies.

Amupitan reminded political parties that INEC guidelines required them to notify the commissioner of police in writing of rally venues and times, and to submit the details to the Commission at least ten days in advance.

He appealed to political leaders “to refrain from seeking political support by creating fear,” urging them instead to “earn public confidence through integrity and transparency.”

In his remarks, the Inspector General of Police IGP, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, said recent violent clashes among political supporters, attacks on campaign venues and convoys, and the use of dangerous weapons had become matters of serious concern.

He described these developments as “warning signs that must be addressed decisively before they escalate into a broader threat to national security.”

The IGP declared that the Police have “zero tolerance for political violence, irrespective of the political party, candidate, personality or interest involved,” adding that the Force’s neutrality in the political process “is non-negotiable.”

Disu said those who sponsor, finance or direct political violence “will be treated with the same seriousness as those who carry them out.”

He assured participants that the Police would “protect the rights of all lawful political actors to organise rallies, hold meetings and participate in the democratic process.”

The IGP, however, that the Force would “not hesitate to take lawful and decisive action against anyone who engages in thuggery, intimidation, assault, the use of offensive weapons or any conduct capable of disrupting public peace.”

Vanguard News