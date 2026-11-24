The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has pledged to implement the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling that restored Senegal’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title following its dispute with Morocco.

CAF made its position known in a statement on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, saying it respected the decision of the Lausanne based tribunal and would take the necessary steps to give effect to it.

“CAF respects the CAS Award and will take all the necessary measures to implement it,” the football governing body said.

The CAS ruling overturned the CAF Appeal Board’s decision of March 17, 2026, which stripped Senegal of the title and awarded Morocco a 3-0 victory after ruling that the Teranga Lions had forfeited the final.

Instead, the tribunal reinstated the decision of CAF’s Disciplinary Board, which had upheld Senegal’s 1-0 victory over Morocco in the final played in Rabat on January 18, 2026.

The dispute followed a controversial incident late in regulation time when Senegal’s players temporarily left the pitch after the referee awarded Morocco a penalty.

The Senegalese players returned after about 14 minutes, but Morocco captain Brahim Diaz failed to convert the spot kick. Senegal later secured victory through Pape Gueye’s goal in extra time.

Morocco subsequently challenged the result, arguing that Senegal had breached Articles 82 and 84 of the AFCON regulations, which address situations where a team abandons or refuses to continue a match.

However, CAS ruled that the provisions did not apply because the referee had not permanently abandoned the match. The tribunal also held that the referee acted within his authority when he allowed play to resume.

The decision was unanimous, according to CAS Secretary General Matthieu Reeb, who said the panel found no legal error in the referee’s handling of the incident.

The tribunal’s ruling does not affect separate disciplinary sanctions imposed by CAF on Senegal coach Pape Thiaw and players Iliman Ndiaye and Ismaila Sarr over incidents during the final.

Although CAF has promised to comply with the decision, it has not yet provided details of the administrative steps or a timeline for implementing the ruling.

CAS confirmed that the full grounds for its decision had been communicated to the parties on Tuesday. The award is expected to be made public in due course, unless the parties request that it remain confidential.

The ruling brings an end to the dispute over the final and restores Senegal’s second AFCON title, following its first triumph in 2021.