CAF reschedules 2026 Awards ceremony to December 2 in Lagos

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has rescheduled the 2026 CAF Awards ceremony to December 2 in Lagos.

CAF announced the new date in a statement on Tuesday, with the event brought forward five days.

Although the football body gave no reason for the change, the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts, formerly the National Art Theatre, in Lagos, remains the venue for the ceremony.

The event will mark the return of the CAF Awards to Lagos for the first time since the 2014 edition, bringing together leading players, coaches, clubs and other personalities in African football to celebrate their achievements.

A total of 18 categories will be recognised at the ceremony, with the CAF Men’s Player of the Year and CAF Women’s Player of the Year awards among the major honours.

Other categories will recognise outstanding coaches, goalkeepers, emerging talents, clubs and national teams for their performances during the year.

Meanwhile, voting for the 2026 awards is ongoing and will run from November 5 to 20 across the men’s and women’s categories.