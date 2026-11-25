By Enitan Abdultawab



The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has released the five finalists for the 2026 Men’s Player of the Year award, with reigning winner Achraf Hakimi, Senegal’s Sadio Mané and three other players making the shortlist.

The final nominees were selected from an initial list of 10 players based on their performances for club and country during the period under consideration.

Morocco has three representatives on the list, while Senegal has two, reflecting the countries’ strong performances in the period.

Hakimi, who plays for French champions Paris Saint-Germain, is seeking to retain the award after helping the club win the UEFA Champions League and French Ligue 1 title.

The Moroccan defender also captained his national team during its campaigns at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Mané, a two-time winner of the award in 2019 and 2022, is also in contention for a third title after helping Senegal win the 2025 AFCON.

The Al-Nassr forward was named the tournament’s Best Player in recognition of his leadership and contributions to Senegal’s triumph.

Real Madrid forward Brahim Diaz earned a place on the shortlist following his performances for Morocco, particularly at the 2025 AFCON, where he won the Golden Boot with five goals.

Villarreal midfielder Pape Gueye also made the list after scoring the winning goal in extra time as Senegal defeated Morocco 1-0 in the AFCON final in Rabat. His performances at the tournament also earned him a place in the Best XI.

Completing the shortlist is Morocco’s Ismael Saibari, who played an important role in his country’s run to the AFCON final, including scoring against Cameroon in the quarter-finals.

The winner will be announced at the 2026 CAF Awards ceremony scheduled for Wednesday, December 2, at the Professor Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Arts, popularly known as the National Theatre, in Lagos.

The ceremony is expected to begin at 7pm Nigerian time.

The CAF Awards will return to Lagos for the first time since the 2014 edition.

Full list of 2026 Men’s Player of the Year finalists

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco)

Sadio Mané (Senegal)

Brahim Diaz (Morocco)

Pape Gueye (Senegal)

Ismael Saibari (Morocco)