.bans entry into disputed areas, orders security agencies to enforce order

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The Cross River State Government has imposed an immediate dusk-to-dawn curfew on Iso-Bendeghe and Boje communities in Boki Local Government Area, following protracted clashes over a land dispute between the two neighbours.

The curfew, announced Wednesday in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation,

Pst. Ekpenyong Cobham, will last one week from November 24, 2026.

Cobham said the measure became necessary because the crisis was threatening the peace of the area.

“This has become necessary as the situation has continued to threaten lives, property and peace in the area,” he said.

Under the order, no movement is allowed in either community from 6 pm to 6 am daily.

The statement also barred residents of both communities from entering or moving into the disputed areas “for any reason.”

Security agencies were directed to enforce the curfew strictly.

The government warned that violators would face the full weight of the law.

“Defaulters will be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law,” the Commissioner said.

The state government appealed to community leaders, youths and other stakeholders in Iso-Bendeghe and Boje to embrace dialogue and allow peace to reign.

It said it remained committed to ending the hostilities between the two communities.

“This administration remains committed to restoring lasting peace between the two communities and appeals to leaders, youths and all stakeholders in Iso-Bendeghe and Boje to embrace dialogue and allow peace to reign,” the statement said.

Cobham added that the government would keep a close watch on developments in the area.

“The government will continue to monitor the situation closely until normalcy returns in the area,” he said.