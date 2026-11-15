Businessman, Egungbohun charges African enterprises to connect across boundaries

Businessman and Chairman of IBD Group, Chief Ibrahim Dende Egungbohun, has urged African entrepreneurs to build businesses that transcend national boundaries, strengthen regional trade and unlock the continent’s vast economic opportunities.

Egungbohun made the call following his recognition by BusinessDay Newspaper at its Nigeria Business Leadership Awards (NBLA) 2026, in acknowledgement of his entrepreneurial achievements and IBD Group’s contribution to enterprise development across interconnected economic sectors.

The ceremony, held on Friday, November 13, at Victoria Island, Lagos, also marked the newspaper’s 25th anniversary, themed “25 Years of Shaping Impactful Decisions.”

Chief Egungbohun was represented by his wife, Chief Mrs Omolara Judith Egungbohun, Chief Executive Officer of IBD Hotels International and other members of the Group’s delegation included staff of IBD Hotels and representatives of IBD Foundation.

In his nomination letter, BusinessDay Publisher and Chief Executive Officer, Mr Frank Aigbogun, commended IBD Group’s evolution from agriculture into a diversified enterprise with interests in logistics, construction materials, hospitality and energy.

He observed that enterprise development extends beyond establishing businesses to building operating capacity, developing markets, sustaining commercial activities and creating institutions capable of enduring beyond individual transactions.

In his remarks, Chief Egungbohun emphasised that Africa’s economic prosperity depended on connecting markets, strengthening commercial relationships and developing businesses capable of operating across geographical boundaries.

He said: “Africa cannot unlock its full economic potential through isolated national markets. We must build enterprises that connect production, distribution, investment and trade across geographical boundaries.

“At IBD Group, we see agriculture, logistics, hospitality, construction materials and energy as interconnected parts of a wider economic ecosystem. Their integration creates value chains, facilitates trade, attracts investment and generates employment.

“Our ambition is to build businesses that contribute not only to national development but also to a more integrated African economy where entrepreneurs can compete, collaborate and create lasting value.”

He dedicated the recognition to the Group’s employees, management, partners and stakeholders, acknowledging their collective contributions to its growth.

His message resonates with Africa’s regional integration ambitions under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which seeks to expand intra-African trade and create opportunities for businesses across the continent.