Burna Boy’s incredible first feats that set Afrobeats ablaze in the world

Burna boy

By Ayo Onikoyi

Destiny does not always play fair. Sometimes, it goes overboard or hits below the belt. It is convenient to see Burna Boy today as the “African Giant” without paying much attention to the circumstances that brought the moniker about. It was, in fact, a controversy that Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, took advantage of after feeling diminished and disrespected.

Burna Boy’s “African Giant” moniker originated from a 2019 controversy over the size of his name on the Coachella music festival’s promotional poster. What began as a protest against how he was billed eventually became the title of his breakthrough album and a defining identity in his career. Yet, in retrospect, destiny was playing fair, with an all-seeing eye.

In response to the perceived disrespect, he took to social media to assert his stature, describing himself as an “African Giant”. The statement attracted considerable attention, with some Nigerians criticising him as arrogant, while others supported his insistence that African musicians deserved greater recognition.

If respect is earned rather than demanded, Burna Boy is an exception. He demanded it and earned it. His achievements on the global stage as an African artiste tell the whole story, and 2026 has been a stupendous year for the *Twice as Tall* global hitmaker.

In less than one week, he has recorded two historic firsts: performing at the NFL’s first regular-season game in France and becoming the first Nigerian artiste to present an award at the Ballon d’Or.

These milestones follow his World Cup feat, where he performed alongside Colombian superstar Shakira at the first-ever halftime show at a FIFA World Cup final, helping bring Afrobeats to one of football’s biggest global stages.

Burna Boy also made history as the first Afrobeats artiste to perform on the Grammy Awards stage. His performance featured Brandy and 21 Savage, marking a significant moment for the genre at the prestigious US music ceremony.

In July 2023, Burna Boy became the first African artiste to sell out a stadium in the United States when he performed at Citi Field in New York. The milestone demonstrated the commercial appeal of African music in the American live-music market.

In the same vein, Burna Boy headlined the 80,000-capacity London Stadium during his *Love, Damini* tour, becoming the first African artiste to headline the venue. The concert was another landmark for African performers in the United Kingdom.

Burna Boy also performed at the opening ceremony of the UEFA Champions League final in Istanbul, Turkey, sharing the stage with Brazilian singer Anitta. The appearance placed Nigerian music before a huge international football audience.

He further joined Tems and Rema for a performance at the NBA All-Star Game halftime show in Salt Lake City, Utah. The trio showcased African music during one of American basketball’s biggest annual events, with Burna Boy among the Nigerian stars to perform on the stage.

Burna Boy won Best Global Music Album for *Twice as Tall* at the 63rd Grammy Awards in 2021. The victory was a major breakthrough for Nigerian music, although Nigerian-born musicians and Nigerian-linked acts had received Grammy recognition in other circumstances before then.