A woman holds a copy of Grand Theft Auto VI during a pre-launch party in Miami, Florida, on November 18, 2026. Gamers around the world got their first taste of “Grand Theft Auto VI” on Wednesday, as critics heaped praise on one of the most anticipated video game releases ever. (Photo by Marco BELLO / AFP)

By Enitan Abdultawab

Nigerian music stars Burna Boy, Asake and Seyi Vibez have secured spots on the soundtrack of the highly anticipated video game, Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI).

The Nigerian artistes are among several international performers featured on the game’s soundtrack, which was recently unveiled by Rockstar Games, the developer of the popular gaming franchise.

Some of their songs will feature on AfroBank FM, an in-game radio station dedicated to African music, including Afrobeats, amapiano, African classics and 3-step sounds.

Burna Boy is also set to co-host the station alongside British DJ and record producer Palms Trax, who appears in the game under the name Palmsy.

Among the Nigerian tracks featured on the station are Asake’s ‘Joha’ and ‘Giza’, a collaboration between Burna Boy and Seyi Vibez.

The station’s previewed playlist also includes ‘Gye Wani’ by Pat Thomas featuring Ebo Taylor, as well as ‘Shay’sana’ by DJ Lag and Robot Boii featuring Kamo Mphela.

Burna Boy also makes a separate contribution to the game’s official soundtrack with his song ‘Bigger’.

Other international artistes featured on the soundtrack include Travis Scott, Dua Lipa, Cardi B, Gunna, Young Thug, Kodak Black, Don Toliver, Zara Larsson, Camila Cabello and Lana Del Rey.

The development marks another international gaming appearance for Nigerian music, as Afrobeats continues to gain visibility across global entertainment platforms.

GTA VI is the latest instalment in Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto series, one of the world’s most popular video game franchises.