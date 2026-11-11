Buhari wanted full military onslaught against N’Delta Avengers, biography reveals

Buhari

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Late President Muhammadu Buhari’s instinct, when the Niger Delta Avengers began to press the state through sabotage and threat, was to bring “the weight of the armed forces against the insurgents”, an excerpt from his authorised biography has revealed.

The account, credited to former Minister of State, Petroleum, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, is contained in “Muhammadu Buhari: The Authorised Biography”, a three-volume work to be publicly presented on Thursday, 19 November 2026, at the Nigerian Army Conference Centre and Suites, Abuja.

Chairman of the Planning Committee and former Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu announced the presentation at a press conference on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to an excerpt od the biography read at the event, “Buhari’s instinct, Kachikwu recalled, was command.”

It states: “He felt as a general, he should watch Nigeria, he owed her, and he wanted to act militarily. But Kachikwu argued that a purely military response would create complications. The federal forces were already stretched, escalation could paralyze the entire industry.”

The disagreement reached a head ahead of a meeting with the Pan-Niger Delta Forum. “The president was present, and Kachikwu was present,” the book records. “Buhari was upset at what was unfolding in Niger Delta and was very reluctant to approve dialogue with militants.”

The excerpt says that, after persuasion, Buhari accepted engagement, “allowing the peace process to proceed.”

The excerpt notes that Buhari “was unwilling to tolerate what he regarded as ransom politics, but was nudged into engagement.”

It adds that one of Kachikwu’s favourite photographs of the late President was taken just after that meeting, “when he finally smiled because he had been tense.”

Kachikwu teased him afterwards. “See, it’s not so bad after all,” Buhari smiled, he said.

The author, Dr Udu Yakubu noted that the late President cooperated with the project but did not control its content.

“The work was authorised by President Buhari. That authorisation opened doors,” he said, adding: “The subject has had his voice in the biography, while the biographer has had or retained his independence.”