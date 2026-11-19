By Nwafor Sunday Polycarp, Online News Editor

The Chairman of BUA Group, Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu, has recounted how former President Muhammadu Buhari stood by him during a difficult period in his business, insisting that he would always do what was right, irrespective of those involved.

Rabiu said Buhari’s commitment to justice and fairness helped save his business when he faced challenges with some government agencies.

He disclosed this in a goodwill message delivered on his behalf by Senator Lawal Shuaibu at the launch of Buhari: The Authorised Biography.

The message was shared by Buhari’s former Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on his X handle on Thursday.

Describing Buhari as a father, mentor, trusted friend and pillar of strength to him and his family, Rabiu said the former President stood by him during some of the most difficult moments of his life and business.

He recalled facing enormous challenges with certain government agencies, which he said threatened the survival of his business and years of investment.

According to him, Buhari stood firmly on the side of justice despite strong resistance and pressure from those who wanted him to act otherwise.

“I remember vividly when he assured me that he would always do what was right, regardless of who was involved or how powerful they might be. I was moved to tears by those words and by his genuine concern for me,” he said.

Rabiu said Buhari’s determination to uphold justice ultimately saved his business, adding that he would remain eternally grateful for the former President’s intervention.

He described the former President as a man of uncommon integrity, humility and simplicity, who devoted much of his life to the service of Nigeria.

“To the nation, he was a President and a statesman. To me and my family, he was much more. He was a father figure, a cherished family friend and a source of wisdom, encouragement and comfort,” he said.

The BUA chairman, who said he was unable to attend the event because of a previously scheduled engagement in London, expressed regret over his absence.

He also announced a pledge of N500 million towards the purchase of 1,000 copies of the biography in honour of Buhari.

Rabiu said he had authorised Shuaibu to announce the donation on his behalf, describing the book as an important work that would help preserve the former President’s life, service and legacy for generations.

He prayed for Allah’s forgiveness for Buhari’s shortcomings, reward for his good deeds and a place for him in Jannatul Firdaus, while also expressing condolences to his family and loved ones.

Vanguard Newspaper