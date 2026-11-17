By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

As the Federal Government (FG) prepares its 2027 Budget, it is stepping up efforts to cut overhead expenditure by directing Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to maximise the use of existing government-owned facilities instead of spending public funds on hotels and other privately owned venues for official meetings.

The move is part of a broader cost-saving initiative by the Federal Ministry of Finance, through its Efficiency Office (E-Office), to eliminate avoidable expenditure, improve the utilisation of public assets and ensure value for money in government operations.

Efe Ovuakporie, Head, Information and Public Relations Unit of the Federal Ministry of Finance, in a statement in Abuja, yesterday, said “the Office is working towards establishing a coordinated system that will enable MDAs to identify and access available meeting and conference facilities across government institutions, thereby reducing the need to hire commercial venues for official engagements.”

She stated further: “A major component of the programme is the compilation of a comprehensive directory of meeting facilities owned by MDAs nationwide. The directory, which will be published on the Federal Ministry of Finance’s website upon completion, is expected to provide government institutions with information on available facilities and make it easier to locate suitable venues.

“The arrangement will also enable MDAs with under-utilised conference facilities to generate revenue by making them available to other government institutions, while reducing pressure on government overhead budgets.”

Ovuakporie said the initiative aligns with the Efficiency Office’s mandate to promote value for money, reduce overhead expenditure, monitor the utilisation of public assets and identify areas of waste across government institutions.