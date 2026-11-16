Budget 2027: FG moves to cut overhead, orders MDAs to share facilities

…Targets spending on hotels, private venues for official meetings

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Federal Government has directed Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to maximise the use of existing government-owned facilities instead of spending public funds on hotels and other privately owned venues for official meetings, as part of efforts to reduce overhead expenditure in the 2027 Budget.

The move is part of a broader cost-saving initiative by the Federal Ministry of Finance, through its Efficiency Office (E-Office), to eliminate avoidable expenditure, improve the utilisation of public assets and ensure value for money in government operations.

The Head of the Ministry’s Information and Public Relations Unit, Efe Ovuakporie, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday.

She said the Efficiency Office was working towards establishing a coordinated system that would enable MDAs to identify and access available meeting and conference facilities across government institutions, thereby reducing the need to hire commercial venues for official engagements.

According to her, a major component of the initiative is the compilation of a comprehensive directory of meeting facilities owned by MDAs nationwide.

The directory, which will be published on the Federal Ministry of Finance’s website upon completion, is expected to provide government institutions with information on available facilities and make it easier for them to locate suitable venues.

Ovuakporie explained that the arrangement would also enable MDAs with underutilised conference facilities to generate revenue by making them available to other government institutions, while reducing pressure on government overhead budgets.

She said the initiative aligned with the Efficiency Office’s mandate to promote value for money, reduce overhead expenditure, monitor the utilisation of public assets and identify areas of waste across government institutions.

In a related development, the Efficiency Office recently inspected shared government facilities across the five South-East states of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo to identify underutilised public infrastructure and opportunities for cost savings.

The inspection covered selected Federal Secretariats, Federal Polytechnics, Federal Medical Centres and Federal Universities.

According to the statement, the exercise assessed the condition, availability, utilisation and maintenance of the facilities, with particular attention to areas where improved management could enhance productivity and reduce unnecessary government spending.

The inspection teams identified underutilised office spaces and facilities, deteriorating furniture, fittings and equipment, as well as inadequate maintenance of some offices and common areas.

They also identified opportunities to improve the use of conference facilities and strengthen the organisation, storage and preservation of official records.

Ovuakporie said the Efficiency Office engaged the management of the institutions visited on measures to address the identified shortcomings.

These include the introduction of regular maintenance schedules, proper asset inventories, improved records management and more effective arrangements for sharing available facilities.

She said the findings would inform recommendations for strengthening the management of government assets, promoting cooperation among institutions and ensuring that infrastructure acquired with public funds delivered maximum value.

The Office stressed that the inspections were not intended to apportion blame but to identify areas requiring improvement and encourage more responsible management of public resources.

The Federal Ministry of Finance said the interventions underscored the need for government institutions to make better use of existing infrastructure and eliminate avoidable costs through improved planning, coordination and resource sharing.

The initiative is expected to support the Federal Government’s efforts to rein in overhead expenditure by ensuring that public institutions utilise available resources before committing additional funds to facilities and services already provided by government.