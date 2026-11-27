Comedian says he feared losing ability to walk as pastor’s support during recovery draws social media praise

Nigerian comedian and actor, Broda Shaggi, has expressed gratitude to Pastor Bolaji Idowu of Harvesters International Christian Centre for standing by him during his recovery from a gunshot injury that left him unable to walk.

Shaggi, who sustained the injury on March 19, 2026, shared his experience during a thanksgiving service on Sunday, November 22, recounting his ordeal, fears of losing his mobility and the support he received throughout his recovery.

The comedian said the incident occurred while he and his team were returning home after an activation event.

According to him, his vehicle was caught in traffic, with police officers ahead of the convoy and members of his team behind him, when a group of people gathered around the vehicles.

He said he initially thought the loud bang he heard was from police officers firing their weapons.

However, when he touched his hip, he discovered that he was bleeding.

“I just thought maybe the policemen were shooting outside or something was happening outside. So I looked to the right. I saw people moving, I saw people talking, but I couldn’t hear a thing. It was just total silence,” he said.

Shaggi said he was rushed to the hospital after discovering that he had been shot.

He recalled calling his mother but deliberately withholding the details of the incident to avoid causing her distress.

“I didn’t even tell her I was shot. I just said I was in the hospital, so that she wouldn’t shout wherever she was,” he said.

The comedian described the experience as traumatic for both himself and his mother, who had never seen him in such a condition.

He also admitted that he feared he might never walk again or return to his entertainment career.

Shaggi reportedly spent about four months relying on crutches during his recovery.

He credited Pastor Bolaji with providing support throughout the difficult period, saying the cleric visited him, prayed with him and helped facilitate his surgery in Dubai after he was initially stabilised in Nigeria.

The comedian also acknowledged the assistance of his personal assistant, Michael, who was with him when the shooting occurred, and Efe, whom he said rushed to help him.

Shaggi’s testimony ended with a thanksgiving session as he joined the congregation in praise and worship.

Now able to walk and dance again, the comedian expressed gratitude for his recovery, leading the congregation in an energetic display of thanksgiving.

His testimony has attracted reactions on social media, with several users commending Pastor Bolaji for his support and describing his actions as an example of compassion and practical Christian love.

A social media user, @flavouredbyfavorempire, said the pastor’s actions reflected the true meaning of the gospel.

“Now, this is the gospel of Christ. And this is how you win souls for Christ, with empathy and compassion,” the user wrote.

Another user, @olufunkebabalola, said emotional support and encouragement were sometimes more important than financial assistance during difficult times.

The user praised Pastor Bolaji for standing by Shaggi, describing him as authentic and dependable.

Similarly, @jezreelmomodu commended the pastor for helping people in need, noting that some miracles happened over time and that God could use people to bring them about.

The user also praised the healthcare workers who attended to the comedian.

Another commenter, @ummu_mysha, who identified as a Muslim, expressed admiration for the pastor.

“I am Muslim but I like Pastor Bolaji, great man,” the user wrote.

Other users expressed gratitude for Shaggi’s recovery, with some describing his survival as a testimony of God’s goodness.

The reactions have also highlighted the importance of emotional support and compassion for people dealing with serious injuries and prolonged recovery.