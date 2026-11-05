British woman, unborn baby die in Nigeria; family seeks help to bring bodies home

A 40-year-old British woman who relocated to Nigeria to start a new life with her husband has died alongside her unborn baby after developing sepsis.

Claire Chadwick, who was 37 weeks pregnant, reportedly suffered septic shock after her baby girl died in the womb.

In a report by Daily Mail UK, Chadwick had moved to Nigeria to be with her husband, Ibrahim, and was expecting their first child together.

She had built a social media following of thousands through videos documenting their relationship, religious beliefs and food challenges on TikTok and Instagram.

Her death has left her family devastated, with her sister, Shannon, revealing that she is survived by her 19-year-old son in Wales, her husband and other relatives.

Describing her late sister, Shannon said Claire was a funny and fiercely strong-minded woman who lived life on her own terms.

“She was a woman who lived her life in her own way and she will leave a lasting impression on everyone who knew her,” she told WalesOnline.

The family has since launched a GoFundMe campaign with a target of £10,000 to repatriate Claire and her unborn daughter to the United Kingdom for burial.

Explaining the purpose of the fundraiser, Shannon said the family wanted to bring both bodies home so they could be laid to rest with dignity and surrounded by their loved ones.

“More than anything, we want them both returned so they can be laid to rest with dignity, surrounded by the family who love them,” she said.

The fundraiser has attracted widespread support, with Shannon describing the response as overwhelming.

She also expressed gratitude to REST, a charity that supports families dealing with the sudden or tragic deaths of loved ones abroad.

Tributes have also poured in from friends and well-wishers, who remembered Chadwick as a kind, caring and cheerful woman.

One supporter recalled knowing her from childhood and described her as lovely, while another said she was devastated by the loss, remembering her as someone who always made people laugh.

The family hopes to raise enough money to bring Claire and her unborn daughter back to the UK.

Vanguard News