Breaking: Ronaldo retires from international football

(FILES) This file photo taken on July 11, 2016 shows Portugal’s forward Cristiano Ronaldo smiling while posing with the trophy after Portugal won the Euro 2016 final football match between Portugal and France at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris. / AFP PHOTO / FRANCISCO LEONG

Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo announced on Thursday that he was retiring from international football.

The 41-year-old, who has played 234 times for Portugal and scored 146 goals, fell out with national coach Jorge Jesus last month after he refused to use him in a Nations League match. Ronaldo immediately left the team camp.

“To the Portuguese people, the day has come for me to hand back the number seven shirt of our national team,” Ronaldo said in a video on his Instagram account.

“I never felt it belonged to me alone, but for 23 years I had the privilege and the responsibility of wearing it, defending it and carrying it with me into stadiums all around the world,” he continued.