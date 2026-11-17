Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA – The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, on Tuesday swore in 12 new Justices of the Court of Appeal.

Among the new appellate court justices whose elevation the National Judicial Council (NJC) recommended at its meeting on May 13 are two Federal High Court judges, Justices James Omotosho and Emeka Nwite, who hitherto handled high-profile cases.

Justice Omotosho had on November 20, 2025, convicted and sentenced the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to life imprisonment after finding him guilty on a seven-count terrorism-related charge that the federal government filed against him.

Likewise, Justice Nwite, who is handling the N80.2 billion fraud case against the immediate past Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, had on June 3 convicted and sentenced four members of the Al-Shabaab terrorist group to death by hanging for their roles in the June 5, 2022 attack on St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo States.

Meanwhile, the other justices also sworn in to the appellate court bench by the CJN on Tuesday are Justices Yakubu Abdulhammeed Mohammed, Abodunde Monisola Oluwatoyin, Ajuwa Raphael, Abua Elias Ojie, Ijohor Mbalamen Jennifer, Shuaibu Sabiu Bala, Buba Dauda Njane, Kado Sanusi, Ademola Enikuomehin and Dadom Julcit Veronica.

All criminal cases previously before the judges, including the trial of former Governor Bello, will be reassigned to another judge of the court and heard de-novo (afresh).

In her address at the occasion, the CJN said the appointments of the new justices brought together “judicial experience from different parts of the country and from courts with distinct jurisdictions and responsibilities.”

She disclosed that some of the justices were selected from Gombe, Bayelsa, Cross River, Benue, Kebbi, Taraba and Ondo, following their service at the High Court, the National Industrial Court and the Customary Courts of Appeal in Ekiti and Plateau states.

She urged the justices to be mindful that, unlike before when they presided over cases alone, their new assignment would require them to sit with other justices in panels, deliberate collectively and arrive at decisions through a process of judicial engagement.

“Your responsibility, therefore, extends beyond determining whether a decision should be affirmed or set aside. You are called upon to promote consistency in the application of the law, clarify legal principles, correct errors where necessary and contribute to the coherent development of our jurisprudence.

“This requires a disciplined and principled approach to appellate adjudication.

“An appeal is not an invitation to rehear a case simply because another judicial officer might have reached a different conclusion. You must identify the complaints properly raised, examine the record of proceedings, consider the findings and reasoning of the court below, and determine whether the law justifies appellate intervention.

“Particular care is required when reviewing findings of fact and the evaluation of evidence, especially where the appellate court has not had the opportunity to observe the witnesses.

“The task is to correct errors where they are established, while respecting findings that are properly supported by the evidence and the applicable law.

“I urge you to give equal attention to the quality and clarity of your judgments. My Lords, judicial office is increasingly exercised in an environment in which decisions are subjected to immediate public commentary. You must remain conscious of this reality without allowing it to influence your adjudicatory responsibilities.

“Public approval must not be the basis for you to depart from the law, just as criticism must not deter you from reaching a decision that your conscience and the law require.

“Your judicial independence must be guarded against political, financial, social and personal pressures, including those that may arise through professional familiarity or established relationships.

“Conduct yourselves in a manner that leaves no reasonable basis for doubt about your impartiality. The diversity of your professional backgrounds should also enrich the work of the Court.

“Your experience in different jurisdictions will provide valuable insights into the legal and social realities of our country. Bring that experience to your deliberations, but always subject it to the common discipline of constitutional adjudication.

“The law must be applied consistently, fairly and without prejudice,” the CJN told the new appellate court justices.