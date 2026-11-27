By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE OK Movement, a political support platform associated with the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential ticket of Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, has withdrawn its support for the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC.

According to the group, its national leadership has formally been made to understand that the presidential candidate of the NDC,Obi, and the party he represents have decided to discontinue their political relationship with the OK Movement.

In a statement on Friday by the National Director General of OK Movement, Hon. John Ozyl Ughulu, he said Politics is a game of numbers, and numbers play a decisive role in determining electoral strength, political relevance and, ultimately, the outcome of elections.

Ughulu who disclised that the OK Movement will, in due course, announce its preferred political party and presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections, said they have already commenced engagements with other political parties and potential presidential candidates whose political vision, leadership capacity and ideological commitments align with our established principles and values.

The National Director-General of OK Movement who noted that the organisation remained focused on the task ahead and firmly believe that their organisational strength cuts across wards, local governments and states of the federation, adding, “Our grassroots presence, organisational reach and mobilisation capacity position the OK Movement as a formidable independent political force capable of influencing the outcome of the 2027 general elections and challenging the present administration.

“Our data are clear. Our structures speak for us. Our ideology defines us. The OK Movement remains independent in its identity, organisational structure and political decisions. No individual, political party or political interest owns this movement.

“The National Leadership of the OK Movement has formally been made to understand that the presidential candidate of the NDC, His Excellency Peter Obi, and the party he represents have decided to discontinue their political relationship with the OK Movement.

“While we consider this development regrettable, we respect the decision and sincerely appreciate His Excellency for the time, engagements and opportunities shared with our movement.

“Following this development, the National Leadership of the OK Movement has resolved to officially discontinue all campaign, mobilisation and operational support for the NDC Party, effective immediately.

“Consequently, all OK Movement political structures and operational engagements at the ward, local government and state levels are hereby withdrawn from the NDC’s campaign and mobilisation activities.

“We recognise that the NDC has a considerable social media following which, if properly organised and translated into meaningful grassroots political participation, could deliver significant electoral benefits. The responsibility for converting that support into electoral strength now rests with the party and its leadership.”

Ughulu further said, “The OK Movement believes that leadership must be defined by capacity, competence, integrity and the ability to resolve issues.

“A true leader must possess the wisdom, courage and emotional intelligence to manage disagreements, build bridges and unite people rather than encourage division or benefit from internal conflicts.

“Leadership must never be about personal interests, self-centred ambitions or the pursuit of supremacy. It must be about selflessness, honesty, accountability and the willingness to place collective interests above personal considerations.

“Nigeria desperately needs this quality of leadership at this critical moment in our national history.”

On their next political direction, the National Director General, said, “The OK Movement will, in due course, announce its preferred political party and presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections.

“We have already commenced engagements with other political parties and potential presidential candidates whose political vision, leadership capacity and ideological commitments align with our established principles and values.

“We remain focused on the task ahead and firmly believe that our organisational strength cuts across wards, local governments and states of the federation.

“Our grassroots presence, organisational reach and mobilisation capacity position the OK Movement as a formidable independent political force capable of influencing the outcome of the 2027 general elections and challenging the present administration.

“Our data are clear. Our structures speak for us. Our ideology defines us.

“The OK Movement remains independent in its identity, organisational structure and political decisions. No individual, political party or political interest owns this movement.”

Ughulu who noted that their fundamental principles remain no – negotiable, said, ” we remain committed to the fundamental principles of: Integrity, Fairness, Equity, Justice, Competence, Accountability and National Unity.

“These principles are not negotiable, nor will we compromise them for political convenience.

“We will not allow intimidation, manipulation, personal interests or anyone’s selfish political ambition to determine the political direction of our movement.

“The OK Movement is bigger than any individual. It was established on principles, built through collective sacrifice and remains committed to the Nigerian people and the ideals upon which it was founded.

“The National Leadership wishes to express its profound appreciation to every member, coordinator, volunteer and supporter of the OK Movement for their resilience, sacrifices and unwavering commitment.

“We understand that some members may have developed strong political and emotional attachments to the NDC Party and may feel disappointed by this development and the decision we have taken.

“We respect the personal convictions and political choices of every member. Anyone who chooses to maintain their relationship with the NDC or pursue a different political direction is entitled to do so without intimidation, hostility or resentment.

“However, we must distinguish between individual political choices and the collective institutional decisions of the OK Movement.

“We recognise the time, resources, energy and personal sacrifices invested in building this movement across the country. We assure every member that these sacrifices have not been in vain. They remain an important part of our collective journey towards building a better Nigeria.

“We therefore urge all coordinators and members to remain calm, disciplined and focused while awaiting further directives from the National Leadership.”