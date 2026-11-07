Breaking: Flamingos beat Japan 2-1 to win first U-17 Women’s World Cup

By Ayobami Okerinde

Nigeria’s U-17 women’s national team, the Flamingos, have defeated Japan 2-1 to win the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco.

The Flamingos secured the historic victory on Saturday at the Mohammed VI Football Complex, Pitch 3, in Rabat, to claim their first title in the competition.

Awawu Bashiru opened the scoring for Nigeria in the 39th minute with a long-range effort that slipped through the hands of the Japanese goalkeeper.

Nigeria doubled their advantage shortly after the restart, with Oluebube Umejiaku finding the net in the 47th minute to put the Flamingos in control.

Japan fought back and reduced the deficit through Fuki Ito in the 80th minute.

The Japanese side pushed for an equaliser, but Nigeria held on to secure the 2-1 victory. The Flamingos also came close to extending their lead late in the game, striking the crossbar from a corner kick.