Adebule

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Former Lagos State deputy governor and incumbent senator representing Lagos West senatorial district, Dr. Idiat Oluranti Adebule has died barely 24 hours after celebrating her 56th birthday in the state.

Adebule, who was seeking reelection for a second term in the Senate, died in the early hours of Saturday.

She was pronounced dead by medical experts at a private hospital in Ikeja, G.R.A., Ikeja Local Government Area of the state, where she was admitted after a brief illness.

Adebule wash said to be battling an undisclosed ailment for several years before she finally succumbed to death on Saturday. She was the deputy to former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

The Lagos State All Progressives Congress, APC, spokesman, Seye Oladejo, confirmed the death. He described it as “a rude shock.”

Oladejo said the party will soon release a condolence message.

He prayed the Almighty God forgive her sins and grant his family, friends, and well-wishers the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

He, however, announced the postponement of the earlier planned senatorial district for the Lagos West senatorial campaign scheduled for next Monday, November 30.

It was learned Senator Adebule was already preparing to attend the campaign rally scheduled for Police College, Ikeja, when the tragedy suddenly occurred.

Vanguard News