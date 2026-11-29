Nigerian comedian and actor, Bovi Ugboma, has been named host of the 2026 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards scheduled to hold in Lagos on December 2.

The African football governing body announced Bovi’s appointment in a post on its official X account, saying the comedian would bring his humour to the ceremony.

“The awards bring the winners. Bovi brings the punchlines. Lagos, get ready! Bovi is hosting Africa’s biggest football awards night,” CAF stated.

Bovi will co-host the ceremony with Ivorian television presenter, Rayana Assi.

The awards ceremony, initially scheduled for December 5, was moved forward by five days to December 2. It will take place at the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts, formerly known as the National Art Theatre, Lagos.

The event is scheduled to begin at 7pm Nigerian time.

The 2026 edition will mark the return of the CAF Awards to Lagos for the first time since 2014.

Meanwhile, the nomination lists have drawn attention following the absence of Nigerian players in two major categories.

No Super Falcons player was nominated for the Women’s Player of the Year award, marking the first time since the category was introduced in 2001 that a Nigerian player was absent from the shortlist.

Similarly, no Super Eagles player featured on the Men’s Player of the Year shortlist, the first such omission since 2015.

Voting for the awards closed on November 20.