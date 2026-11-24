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By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Borno State Police Command has warned motorists and residents of possible temporary closures of major roads in Maiduguri ahead of President Bola Tinubu’s visit to the state on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

The visit is expected to coincide with the launch of the President’s 2027 re-election campaign.

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Kenneth Daso, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, saying the temporary restrictions would be part of security arrangements for the presidential visit and other Very Important Personalities expected in the state.

According to him, some major roads and adjoining routes within the metropolis may be temporarily closed to vehicular movement to facilitate security operations and ensure the smooth conduct of the visit.

“Motorists, commuters and other road users are advised to plan their journeys accordingly,” Daso said.

He added that alternative routes would be provided and communicated to the public to ease movement during the period.

The police spokesman also urged residents to comply with traffic regulations and directives from security personnel, while soliciting the understanding and cooperation of the public over any inconvenience caused by the restrictions.

Our correspondent reports that heightened security measures have often accompanied presidential visits to Borno State since the outbreak of the Boko Haram insurgency in 2009.

Such measures, including traffic restrictions and road closures, have sometimes attracted complaints from residents over the disruption of movement and daily economic activities.