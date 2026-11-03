Borno police arrest 103 suspects in crime crackdown

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Borno State Police Command has arrested 103 suspected criminals during a week-long operation targeting substance abuse, violence, thuggery and other social vices in Maiduguri metropolis.

The arrests were made between October 29 and November 2, 2026, during township patrols and coordinated raids conducted by the command’s Rapid Response Squad (RRS) Social Vices Unit, with support from other security agencies.

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Keneth Daso, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday.

He said the operation was carried out on the directive of the Commissioner of Police, CP Naziru Abdulmajid, and focused on identified crime-prone areas and security hotspots across the metropolis.

The areas included Gwange, Santiago, Texaco, Ajari, Gadan Zare, Budum, Shehuri, Bulabulin, Abbaganaram, Baga Road, Gidan Dambe, UNIMAID 202 Housing Estate, Mairi Kuwait, Bakari, Zanneri, Polo, Giwa Barrack Area, Kwanan Yobe, Jiddari, Kaleri, Damboa Road, Circular and Moduganari.

According to Daso, the suspects were arrested for alleged offences bordering on public nuisance, possession and sale of illicit drugs, and possession of dangerous weapons.

He said the suspects were undergoing preliminary screening and investigation, adding that those found culpable would be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

Items recovered during the operations included 889 wraps of Indian hemp, 104 wraps of Erinmo, seven packs of Colorado and two quantities of methamphetamine, popularly known as Ice.

The police also recovered eight bottles of codeine syrup, 266 tablets of D5, 13 tablets of diazepam, 11 tablets and seven capsules of tramadol, and 300 capsules of Exole.

Other items recovered were 12 tablets of Exole, four ice bunkers, a bottle of methylene chloride, popularly known as “Suck and Die”, four sharp knives, a cutlass, an axe and 11 rounds of live ammunition.

The command also said it recovered three sets of shisha pots and 11 pieces of ice bulbs.

Daso quoted the Commissioner of Police as commending the operatives and collaborating security agencies for their vigilance and commitment to maintaining public safety.

Abdulmajid reaffirmed the command’s resolve to sustain intelligence-led operations, intensify the fight against illicit drug activities and dismantle criminal hideouts and networks capable of threatening public peace and security.

The police urged residents to continue providing credible and timely information about suspicious activities, criminal hideouts and other security threats through established police communication channels.

The command reiterated its commitment to protecting lives and property and ensuring a safer environment for residents.