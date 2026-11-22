…Gubio chairman says he ordered his release, denies ADC’s allegations

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

MAIDUGURI — The African Democratic Congress (ADC) Campaign Council in Borno State has demanded the immediate disclosure of the whereabouts of one of its supporters, Alhaji Muktari, whom it alleged was arrested and detained in Gubio Local Government Area.

However, the Executive Chairman of Gubio Local Government Area, Mali Bulama Mali, has dismissed the allegations, insisting that Muktari had been released and had regained his freedom.

The Director of Communications of the ADC Campaign Council in Borno State, Bukar Bukar Petrol, alleged that Muktari was arrested by security operatives following a directive from the local government chairman over his involvement in grassroots mobilisation for the opposition party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Petrol alleged that Muktari was arrested on November 21, 2026, at about 10pm by individuals described as repentant Boko Haram members allegedly acting on the instructions of the council chairman.

The party expressed concern that Muktari’s whereabouts were unknown to his family and associates, adding that his wife witnessed the incident.

It also alleged that the arrest and detention were carried out outside recognised police procedures, with no confirmation that he was taken to a police station or formally processed by law enforcement authorities.

The ADC further accused Mali of allegedly empowering repentant Boko Haram members to operate as unofficial security operatives and political foot soldiers in the council.

“The circumstances surrounding the arrest are particularly disturbing. Alhaji Mukhtar is reportedly still being held, while his exact whereabouts remain unknown to the party and his associates. His wife witnessed the incident and can provide an account of the circumstances surrounding his arrest,” the statement said.

The party described the alleged development as an abuse of public office and raised concerns about the possible creation of parallel security structures and unlawful deprivation of citizens’ liberty.

Consequently, the ADC demanded the immediate and unconditional release of Muktari, disclosure of his whereabouts and an independent investigation into the alleged involvement of the council chairman.

It also called for an end to the alleged use of repentant Boko Haram members as unofficial security operatives for intimidation, arrests and detention of citizens.

The party maintained that a local government chairman had no constitutional or statutory authority to establish a personal security outfit or delegate police powers to unofficial individuals.

“The ADC will not accept the use of public office as an instrument of political intimidation, coercion or unlawful detention,” Petrol said.

The party warned that it would escalate the matter to national security, human rights and judicial institutions if the authorities failed to address its concerns.

However, reacting to the allegations on Sunday, Mali denied ordering Muktari’s arrest, insisting that the ADC supporter had been released on his intervention.

The chairman alleged that Muktari, whom he described as a non-indigene of Gubio from Guzamala Local Government Area, was arrested by security authorities over an incident that allegedly caused trouble in the council, and not by repentant Boko Haram members as claimed by the ADC.

He said: “Actually, I was the one who ordered for his release and he, Muktari, has regained his freedom, but I cannot guarantee his safety.”

Mali’s response contradicted the ADC’s claim that its supporter remained in detention and that his whereabouts were unknown.