By Yinka Kolawole

The Bank of Industry (BoI) has called for stronger collaboration among government, financial institutions, development partners and the private sector to accelerate green industrialisation, cut production costs and strengthen the competitiveness of Nigerian businesses.

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of BoI, Dr Olasupo Olusi, made the call at the second edition of the Bank’s Sustainability Conference, themed, “Green, Resilient, Profitable: Redefining Nigerian Businesses for a Sustainable World.”

Olusi said rising energy costs, climate-related disruptions, resource constraints and changing global market expectations had made sustainability critical to business survival, profitability and industrial competitiveness.

“Businesses must find ways to operate more efficiently, withstand economic and environmental shocks, and remain profitable. These objectives are interconnected, and the ability to achieve them will shape the future of Nigerian industry,” he said.

The BoI boss noted that manufacturers continued to grapple with high energy costs, dependence on alternative power generation and inefficient production systems, stressing that investments in renewable energy, energy-efficient equipment and cleaner production processes could reduce operating costs and improve productivity.

He added that partnerships with institutions such as the German development agency, GIZ, and the Africa Guarantee Fund were helping the bank mobilise climate finance, reduce funding barriers and promote sustainable business practices.

Speaking on behalf of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, its Permanent Secretary, Dr Christopher Isokpunwu, described sustainability as a business imperative influencing access to capital, operational efficiency, market access and competitiveness.