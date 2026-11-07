Birthday greetings to my Oba of Lagos, by Dele Sobowale

Dele Sobowale

“It is the part of a king to do good to his subjects and be maligned for it” – Alexander the Great, 356-323 BC, King of Macedonia.

Seldom does this column write about our Royal Fathers. Today, two of them are the focus of attention – for the best of reasons. His Imperial Majesty Alayeluwa Oba Rilwanu Babatunde Osuolale Aremu Akiolu I, CFR, who, unknown to many people, is a lawyer, Fellow of the Nigerian Law School, Member of the Nigerian Institute of Management, Oba of Lagos and Permanent Chairman, Lagos State Council of Obas and Chiefs, celebrated another birthday last week. This article should have been published then. But, the commitment to publish a tribute to Chief Kesington Adebutu, GCON, FNIJ, the day after his 91st birthday on October 24, 2026, was made months before last week. And, it is never my style to treat eminent individuals in society with levity.

I have two other reasons to prostrate before my Royal Father. First, unknown to Baba, I am his in-law. My wife was the last daughter of Chief Imam Isiaka Shittu, the left full back of the first Nigerian football team to play in Britain; her mother was an elder sibling to Kabiyesi. I was an active cheerleader during his contest for the stool; and celebrated extensively when he ascended the throne of his forefathers. I pray for him daily.

“Governing Italians is not impossible; it is merely useless” – Benito Mussolini, 1883-1945, Italian Fascist leader.

“Italians are rascals the world over” – Leopold Mozart, 1719-1781.

Second, the Lagos Island Oba Rilwanu Akiolu I inherited could have been aptly described with the same words Mussolini and Mozart used to portray Italians. I was born on the Island in 1944; and very familiar with every single square inch of it. At the risk of being accused of denigrating the contributions of Oba Rilwanu’s predecessors, I strongly believe that their professions before becoming the monarch strongly influenced their leadership style. His immediate past predecessor, Oba Adeyimika Oyekan II, despite a short stint in the British Army during World War II, was a pharmacist. He served in the Medical Corps; not a combatant soldier.

By contrast, Oba Osuolale was a police officer for years and rose to the rank of Assistant Inspector General before retiring. Discipline came as second nature to him. Right from the start, he set out to instill order into Isale-Eko where the Iduganran Palace is situated. Today, the area characterized by filth and lawlessness has been transformed. Where none but the brave and armed could venture after dark, Isale-Eko is now safer than most parts of Nigeria after dark. A lot more can be written about how the Oba stamped his authority on the Island. Expectedly, he was maligned for it. Rumour-mongers portrayed him as ruthless and distant from people – including his family members. The title ‘Olowo-Eko’, Lagos rich man, was frequently not uttered as a compliment. I reserved judgment. Then, something happened recently which will remain indelible in my mind for ever.

OBA AS GOOD SAMARITAN

“No one would remember the Good Samaritan, if he only had good intentions” – Lady Margaret Thatcher, British Prime Minister.

One of Kabiyesi’s cousins, name withheld, had a life-threatening health crisis requiring very urgent attention. Rushed to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, by other cousins, it seemed as if the end had come. The hospital requested for deposit running to eight figures. A meeting was held quickly; and it was clear that the entire extended family could not raise the money so quickly to save her life. Despair set in. But Miguel de Unamuno had said: “It is despair and despair alone, that begets heroic hope, absurd hope, mad hope.” Out of desperation, one of the care-givers offered a suggestion. “Why not ask Oba Akiolu for help?” Long silence followed. With no other option left; and with little hope of success, a delegation was sent to the Palace. Miracles still happen to those who believe in them.

In less time than it has taken you to read this article, Oba Akiolu I had sent the funds needed to LASUTH; he sent more money later. Suddenly, the tune has changed.

Nobody sent me on this errand; but, as one of the care-givers to the patient, I am in the best position to publicly acknowledge the generosity of our Royal Father on this occasion. I mentioned the gesture to one of my close associates, very close to the Palace; and I discovered that this was not the first time Kabiyesi would help people in distress.

Now, I have my own opinion of our caring Father which can never be erased.

Almighty Allah will grant our Royal Father longer life and increasing prosperity.

Happy birthday Baba. I prostrate full length.

P.S. Oba Akiolu I will celebrate two anniversaries next year. He will be celebrating 24 years on the throne; and on October 29, 2027, Alayeluwa will be 84 years young. Somebody should produce a chronicle of those glorious years – particularly including the latest revelations about a totally misunderstood but caring Father of his people.

NIGERIA’S CASH AND CARRY JUDICIARY – 1

“It is very well to paint justice blind; but, she does better without a bandage round her eyes. She should indeed be blind to favour and prejudice, but, clear to which way lies the truth” – British Jurist, Lord Denning, 1899-1999

Once upon a time, it seems so long ago now, Nigerian Justices were south as Chief Justices of other African nations. Three Nigerians – Dr Elias, Udoma Udo Udoma and Prince Ajibola – served meritoriously in the World Court. Today, no country or institution takes a glance at Nigeria; when in search of a jurist to settle any matter – criminal or civil. Our judiciary has acquired a well-deserved notoriety for alleged misconduct, no party to any litigation would trust the court to be impartial – if there is a Nigerian jurist sitting on it. Since “charity begins at home”, it is not surprising that the travesty of justice was home grown – Made in Nigeria.

For a long time, the National Judicial Council, NJC, has challenged critics to prove the allegations. There has been no proof – until now.

An insider, retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Amina Augie, at the 40th anniversary of the Nigerian Law School Class of 1986, declared that corruption has transformed “the one place that a citizen should find impartiality into one more market stall” – that is a kiosk or shed in market place language. Nigerian justice has become transactional.

Retired Justice Augie has flipped the script. As a long term insider, she must have experienced the rot first hand; must have been tempted several times by litigants – some of whose lawyers were in attendance at the lecture. Only God knows how many Senior Advocates of Nigeria, SANs, have been made; not because their brilliance or the justice of their cases, but because they knew how to grease the palms of perverted court Registrars working hand-in-glove with conscienceless Justices.

Court Orders Arrest, Detention of NURTW Leader – Sahara Reporters.

I was in my area when the news broke. Several young men familiar with the judiciary were present. To my question: “Will the NURTW leader be arrested and detained?” The answer was unanimous. The Justice is wasting his time. The Police will never arrest the suspect and that will be the end of the matter.

That summarises the contempt Area Boys have for the Nigerian Police and judiciary.

P.S: The report of the NURTW leader’s arrest and detention ordered by a Justice was published three days ago. Unconfirmed information indicates that the order has not been carried out. Meanwhile, Area Boys and girls continue to share video showing the “untouchable”, surrounded by women of easy virtue, without fear of apprehension. With those well-connected, the judiciary can bark; but it cannot bite.

This is the first part of a longer article slated for the near future. I want to close by asking three questions. How many Nigerians, when in court, feel absolutely certain that justice would be done at the end of the trial – win or lose? Corrupt Justices don’t act alone; and they seldom pervert justice without the collaboration of lawyers and other people. Do the collaborators feel a sense of remorse after the judgment is delivered embalming injustice? There is a big one for politicians contesting the 2027 elections. Will you go to court if you lose and why? From all indications, it might make more sense to walk into a den of robbers in the dark than go to court after being declared loser by INEC.

ALL ROADS LEAD TO OLOMU KINGDOM NOVEMBER 15, 2026 – 2

“Aye, every inch a King” – William Shakespeare, 1564-1616

The Olomu of Olomu Kingdom, Albert Akpomudje, SAN, FCIArb, sits atop three monumental institutions simultaneously. Most people would feel eminently fulfilled to be the President Worldwide of a great secondary school like Government College, Ughelli; the school which has produced several eminent Nigerians.

He is now the 54th Chairman, Body of Benchers – the topmost position in the Nigerian Bar.

Finally, he is now the OHWORODE OF OLOMU KINGDOM, DELTA STATE.

Next Sunday, the Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom will celebrate his birthday and first coronation as His Royal Majesty.

Follow me on Facebook @ J Israel Biola