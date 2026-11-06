Bimbo Ademoye shines in dual roles

By Ammah Sarah

Bimbo Ademoye is stepping into one of the biggest moments of her career as she takes on a dual role in the highly anticipated film,”The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives.”

The actress is not only starring in the film, she is also serving as an Executive Producer, a move that shows her growth from screen star to power player behind the scenes.

In the film, Ademoye plays the character Iya Femi, a role fans are already excited to see her bring to life.

Sharing the news with her followers, Ademoye expressed her excitement about being part of the production, describing it as a special experience from start to finish.

The film has already started making waves internationally. From Toronto to London, it has enjoyed screenings at two prestigious Oscar-qualifying film festivals, earning attention from global audiences and critics.

Now, the excitement is moving to Africa. The film is set to celebrate its premiere in Africa November 29, an event fans across the continent have been waiting for.

After the premiere, it will be released in Nigeria and other West African countries on December 4, and in the UK, USA, and Canada on December 11.