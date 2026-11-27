By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu, has criticised South-East governors and other Igbo political leaders over what she described as persistent disunity and rivalry, saying their failure to work together is undermining the region’s collective progress.

This is as the Founder of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Chief Ralph Uwazurike, renewed his call for the release of detained Biafra agitator, Nnamdi Kanu, insisting that the latter had committed no offence warranting his continued detention.

The two leaders spoke on Thursday at the 15th annual memorial of the late Biafran leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, held at the Ojukwu Memorial Library, Owerri.

Bianca, widow of the late leader, lamented that Igbo governors had failed to speak with one voice on issues affecting the region, allowing political rivalry, personal interests and mutual antagonism to take precedence over the welfare of their people.

She said the Igbo could not continue to demand recognition from other parts of the country while failing to recognise and value one another.

“We cannot continue to celebrate Igbo greatness while tolerating the disunity that undermines it,” she said.

The minister urged the governors to move beyond rhetoric and cultural gatherings by embracing practical cooperation aimed at advancing the political and economic interests of the South-East.

She said the region’s future could not be built on mutual suspicion, political antagonism and personal ambition.

Bianca also expressed disappointment with some Igbo political elites who, according to her, had benefited from the influence and political legacy of her late husband but abandoned him and failed to uphold the ideals he represented.

She said Ojukwu’s legacy should not be restricted to his military exploits, titles, speeches and political struggles, but should also be understood through his convictions, humanity and commitment to justice and human dignity.

Describing him as a soldier, statesman, intellectual and patriarch, she said his life was driven by a firm belief in justice and the right of people to live without fear.

Reflecting on the 1966 pogroms, displacement and Nigerian Civil War, Bianca said the annual remembrance of Ojukwu should serve as a commitment to preventing a recurrence of such tragedies.

She called on traditional rulers to provide moral leadership, political leaders to rise above personal interests, and business leaders to invest in the South-East.

The minister also urged Igbo youths, particularly those in the diaspora, to shun illicit wealth and criminal activities, warning that such pursuits had brought disgrace to the community and left some young people languishing in detention.

She encouraged them to become worthy ambassadors of the Igbo people and contribute to rebuilding the region.

Bianca said insecurity and economic decline in parts of the South-East were discouraging investment and the return of people living outside the region.

She stressed the need to restore confidence in the region so that businesses could thrive and families could celebrate Christmas, weddings and other festivities without fear.

“Our land must once again become a place where our children are excited to return,” she said.

She also lamented what she described as the failure of successive administrations to adequately preserve the legacies of prominent Igbo leaders.

Citing the prolonged delay in completing the mausoleum of Nigeria’s first President, Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, Bianca said it was regrettable that it took the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari to provide a mausoleum for the late nationalist, 22 years after his death.

She thanked those who had sustained Ojukwu’s memory through the annual memorial, particularly Uwazurike, whom she commended for instituting the remembrance programme.

Uwazurike demands Kanu’s release

In his remarks, Uwazurike renewed his demand for Kanu’s release, arguing that the detained IPOB leader should not remain in custody.

He compared Kanu’s situation with that of Yoruba self-determination campaigner, Sunday Igboho, who he said had been released.

“Where is Sunday Igboho? Kanu didn’t commit any offence that is bigger or more sinister than that of Igboho. The only difference is that Sunday Igboho has a brother that is presently the President of Nigeria,” he said.

Uwazurike also claimed that Kanu would have been released if Peter Obi were Nigeria’s President.

The MASSOB founder, however, cautioned youths against violence in the pursuit of Biafra, insisting that self-determination should be pursued through peaceful means.

He said some young people had misunderstood the principles of self-determination and allowed social media to distort the objectives of the struggle.

“I urge the new generation of indigenous people to abide by the principles of non-violence,” he said, citing Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi as his inspiration.

Uwazurike said he had no regrets over the sacrifices he had made in the course of the Biafra struggle, including alleged persecution and the burning of his residence by state actors.

He added that he was prepared to make further sacrifices if Biafra could be achieved through peaceful means.

“I want to even sacrifice more if Biafra could be actualised through non-violence,” he said.

He also lamented the absence of a unifying Igbo leader since Ojukwu’s death, expressing hope that another personality would emerge to provide leadership and rally the people.

Uwazurike said Ojukwu remained a reference point for many Igbo people, adding that the annual memorial was intended to promote unity and preserve his ideals.

He dismissed the absence of political elites at the event, saying the memorial was about the people rather than politicians, whom he accused of allowing personal interests to divide them.

The ceremony featured cultural displays, masquerades and a march-past by delegations from different states in the former Eastern Region, as well as lectures and goodwill messages.