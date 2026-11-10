Benue LP disowns alleged political coalition, declares support for Tinubu’s re-election

President Bola Tinubu

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Labour Party (LP) in Benue State has dismissed reports linking it to any purported strategic alliance or political partnership with other parties, declaring that it remains an independent political platform committed to the re-election of President Bola Tinubu and the victory of all its candidates in the state.

The State Chairman of the party, Mr. William Ochonu, made the position known in a statement, insisting that the Labour Party in Benue was neither part of any coalition nor involved in any strategic partnership with another political party.

Ochonu in statement noted that “Labour Party in Benue State is not in any form of strategic alliance with any political party. We are not in a coalition. We are not part of any strategic partnership. We are Labour Party, and we stand on our own.

“We have seen a list circulating in the public space with the names of highly respectable individuals under a so-called strategic partnership to deliver Mr. President. While we respect every name on that list and hold those individuals in high esteem, the Benue State Labour Party and its candidates are not part of any such partnership or alliance.

“We do not need to join any alliance to do what we are already doing. On its own, the Labour Party in Benue State is mobilising Benue voters to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and all Labour Party candidates in the state.

“We are working for the re-election of President Tinubu because we believe in his leadership and want his administration to continue consolidating the gains of its reforms. His policies on the economy, infrastructure, security, agriculture and national renewal are laying the foundation for a stronger Nigeria. That is our conviction, and that is the basis of our campaign.

“All Labour Party candidates in Benue State are on the field mobilising support for Mr. President and for our candidates. From the governorship to the Senate, House of Representatives and State Assembly, our message remains the same, ‘Vote Labour Party from top to bottom, and vote President Tinubu for continuity.

“We are not running a divided campaign. We are running a united and focused one. In line with this, the Labour Party in Benue State will soon unveil its Independent Campaign Council for the Re-election of President Tinubu.”

According to him, “There will be a Labour Party structure, made up of Labour Party members, working for Labour Party objectives. It will coordinate our mobilisation across the 23 Local Government Areas, LGAs, of the state.”

He noted that “the party is not against any of its candidates forming personal relationships or alliances at their own level. That is their right. But as a party, we will run our own independent campaign structure for Mr. President.

“We will not fold our identity, our logo, our candidates or our mobilisation into any other party’s structure.

We are Labour Party. We have our candidates. We have our manifesto. We have our structure. And we will campaign with pride.

“We reject any suggestion that the Labour Party in Benue State is confused. We are clear, focused and organised. We remain firmly committed to delivering President Bola Tinubu and all Labour Party candidates in Benue State, while participating fully in this election as an independent and credible political party.”