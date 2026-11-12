Benue approves N5.2bn for NG-CARES, salary arrears

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue State Executive Council has approved a total of N5.2 billion for the implementation of the second phase of the Nigeria Community Action for Resilience and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES 2.0) programme and the payment of 12 months’ outstanding salary arrears owed academic staff of tertiary institutions in the state.

The approvals were among the major decisions reached at the State Executive Council meeting held at Government House, Makurdi.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Solomon Iorpev, said N2.9 billion was approved for NG-CARES 2.0, while N2.3 billion was earmarked for the settlement of the salary arrears.

He also announced the approval of 25 and 35 per cent salary increments for members of the Academic Staff Union of Tertiary Institutions of Benue State (ASUTIBS), with an additional monthly financial commitment of N191.9 million.

Iorpev further disclosed that the council approved the domestication of the Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure (CONLESS) for staff of the State House of Assembly and the House of Assembly Commission.

The council also approved N498.9 million as a variation for the ongoing rural electrification project covering 12 communities along the Ihugh axis of Vandeikya Local Government Area.

The Commissioner for Rural Development and Cooperatives, Dr Ortese Yanmar, who disclosed this, said the project was about 90 per cent completed.

He listed some of the beneficiary communities as Ihugh, Bako, Abaki, Tse-Alia, Mbausu, Ngehe, Hembe and Anhyula.

According to him, the variation became necessary following an increase in the cost of materials, expressing optimism that the project would be completed before Christmas.

On NG-CARES 2.0, the Commissioner for Finance, Mr Michael Oglegba, explained that the programme had previously supported rural communities through borehole projects, renovation of schools, provision of health facilities, cash transfers and business support.

He said the fresh approval would sustain and expand the interventions across the state, particularly in communities and households requiring government assistance.

Also speaking, the Director-General of the Benue State Budget and Economic Planning Commission, Prof. Jerome Andohol, disclosed that the council approved the domestication of the National Chart of Accounts and the adoption of International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS)-compliant budgeting for local governments.

He said the initiative would harmonise budgeting and financial reporting at the local government level, strengthen accountability and ensure the efficient utilisation of public resources.

Andohol further revealed that the state’s social register currently contained close to 500,000 vulnerable households, representing approximately 1.7 million people, captured under the NG-CARES intervention framework.

Meanwhile, the council celebrated Princess Adeja International College, Gboko, for emerging as the overall best international secondary school in the country for the sixth consecutive time at the Nigerian International Secondary School Model United Nations Competition.

The school also clinched 37 individual awards at the competition.

The Commissioner for Education and Knowledge Management, Dr Margaret Adamu, disclosed that Government Girls’ College, Makurdi, which represented the state at a competition organised by the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies, finished third at the North-Central level.

On security, Iorpev said the council received encouraging reports of relative calm across the state, assuring that Benue remained open to visitors and political campaigners who complied with due process and necessary security protocols.

He, however, emphasised that individuals seeking access to internally displaced persons’ camps managed by the state government must obtain the necessary permission and clearance before embarking on such visits.