Akume-Alia

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Factional Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Benue State, Mr Austin Agada, has declared that there is currently no genuine reconciliation between the camps of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator George Akume, and Governor Hyacinth Alia, insisting that any peace deal must go beyond preparations for the 2027 general elections.

Agada, an ally of Senator Akume, made the position known in a social media exchange with another APC stalwart and Akume loyalist, Mr Abua Yaji, where he explained why previous reconciliation efforts within the ruling party in the state had failed.

He maintained that reconciliation could only be meaningful if it addressed the broader concerns of the Benue people, stressing that it must not be reduced to an arrangement designed to secure political advantage ahead of the next elections.

According to him, “the truth remains that reconciliation cannot be done on the basis of electioneering alone. If there must be reconciliation in the first place, it has to be genuine, and it will not even be with us, it will be with the Benue people.”

Agada recalled the massive support the APC enjoyed from the electorate during the 2023 general elections, arguing that any reconciliation process must take into consideration the expectations and interests of the people who voted for the party.

“Reconciliation must be seen to be total in all spheres, considering the level the Benue people came out in the last election in 2023 to vote for our party under my leadership. So, when they are ready for reconciliation, we will know. But for now, there is no reconciliation; they are not ready for reconciliation,” he declared.

He, however, clarified that his position did not amount to a rejection of dialogue among party leaders, noting that there was nothing wrong with political stakeholders sitting together to resolve their differences.

“The Benue people have their resolve already, it does not matter what anybody thinks about it. But the truth about it is that there is nothing wrong for people to sit down and talk. We are not in a theatre of war. Even in a war situation, people sit down and talk,” he said.

Explaining further, Agada described the ongoing engagements among the party leaders as brotherly discussions, insisting that any eventual agreement must be transparent and acceptable to the people of the state.

“So, what is going on is that they are talking as brothers, and if it reaches the time for a genuine reconciliation, the entire Benue people will know. People will sit down and people will speak out,” he stated.

He stressed that the disagreement within the APC should not be viewed as a personal contest involving Akume or any other political leader, but as an issue concerning the entire party structure and the people of Benue state.

“So, it is not about Austin Agada or the SGF, George Akume. It is about the Benue people and the entire leadership of our party from the ward level to the state. We have not foreclosed reconciliation, but it cannot be tailored towards an election,” he added.

Agada also questioned the fulfilment of campaign promises made to the people during the 2023 elections, particularly commitments concerning the return of displaced communities in Sankera and the MINDA bloc, as well as alleged governance imbalance and persistent insecurity in Benue South.

He said, “Aside from the factionalisation of the party, which was purposefully done, what about the promises we made to the Benue people during the electioneering that I swore round the 23 Local Government Areas?” he queried.

Recalling the campaign commitments, he asked, “Like I always say, we promised to bring back home the people of Sankera. Have we done that till today? They contributed money for us, including people in the bush. What about the people of MINDA bloc that have lost their ancestral homes, and we promised them that in our first 100 days in office we will take them back home. What have we done about them? What about the people of Benue South, also known as Zone C (Idoma-speaking area), the imbalance in the system of governance, what about the attacjs and killings in Agatu, Otukpo, Apa, Ogbadibo and even Okpokwu Local Government Areas? These are some of the issues.”