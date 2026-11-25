Real Madrid’s English midfielder Jude Bellingham shoots during the UEFA Champions League first round day 5 football match between Real Madrid CF and PSV Eindhoven at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid on November 24, 2026. Photo by Oscar DEL POZO / AFP.

Jude Bellingham scored one of the goals of the season as Real Madrid hammered PSV Eindhoven 5-1 on Tuesday to maintain their perfect record in this season’s Champions League, while Arsenal and Manchester City were both held to draws at home.

Elsewhere, debutants Como and Real Betis continued their excellent form since the start of the league phase, but Aston Villa slumped to another defeat on their travels.

Record 15-time European champions Real had to come from behind to beat PSV at the Bernabeu as they made it five wins from five in this season’s league phase to go clear at the top of the standings with 15 points.

Dutch champions PSV led at half-time courtesy of an Ivan Perisic penalty, but Federico Valverde equalised five minutes after the restart.

Bellingham then put Real ahead on the hour with a remarkable strike, as he controlled a Kylian Mbappe lay-off outside the box and then teed himself up for a sweet volley on the outside of his right boot which flew into the corner of the net.

Mbappe then scored twice to move to 19 goals in all competitions this season and 76 career Champions League goals. The France captain now has 105 Real Madrid goals, one more than the Brazilian Ronaldo managed for the club.

Vinicius Junior sealed the win for Jose Mourinho’s side, who have now claimed 10 consecutive victories in all competitions.

“That one was a nice one, it popped up for me nicely and then I just hit it. I thought I would go with the outside of the boot a little bit, stab it a little bit, I am not one for smashing the ball too hard. It was a nice moment,” England star Bellingham told British broadcaster TNT Sports about his goal.

Reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain can join Real at the top of the standings if they beat Roma on Wednesday, but Como and Betis are currently level with the French side on 12 points after they beat AEK Athens and Slovan Bratislava respectively.

Como and Betis flying

Luis Milla scored as Como beat AEK 1-0 in Italy after Lucas Da Cunha earlier squandered a penalty, while Cucho Hernandez grabbed both goals for Betis in their 2-0 victory in Slovakia.

Arsenal had to settle for a point after drawing 1-1 with Borussia Dortmund at the Emirates Stadium, as Viktor Gyokeres put the Gunners ahead but later missed a golden chance to win the game.

Gyokeres opened the scoring with a thunderous strike, but Maximilian Beier equalised for Dortmund and the Arsenal striker headed woefully wide from Martin Odegaard’s cross late on.

It is the second time Arsenal, last season’s beaten finalists, have dropped points to German opposition this season following a 2-2 draw at Bayern Munich.

Manchester City are in the midst of a poor run of form in the Premier League and Enzo Maresca’s side had to come from behind twice in the second half to draw 2-2 against Napoli.

Rasmus Hojlund, formerly of Manchester United, gave the Italians the lead early in the second half only for Ayyoub Bouaddi to equalise.

Kevin De Bruyne was returning to face his former side and he saw his Napoli team retake the lead through Noa Lang in the 76th minute, but Rayan Cherki’s fine late goal earned City a point.

City won 10 of their first 11 games this season under Maresca. But the wheels have come off in the wake of the club being found guilty of widespread breaches of Premier League financial rules.

Aston Villa lose

“We don’t like these moments – we want to win games – but unfortunately this moment is like this,” said Maresca, ahead of a trip to Premier League champions Arsenal on Sunday.

None of the Premier League’s representatives in the competition won on Tuesday, with Villa losing 1-0 to Galatasaray in Istanbul as Deniz Gul scored the only goal of the game late on. The two clubs are now level on nine points in the standings.

Portuguese champions Porto won 1-0 at Feyenoord thanks to Oussama Targhalline’s early own-goal, while Antonio Nusa netted twice as RB Leipzig beat Lens 3-1 — that was a fourth straight Champions League loss for the French team.

A stoppage-time own-goal gave Bodo/Glimt a 1-0 victory against Austria’s LASK in Norway.

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