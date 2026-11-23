By Enitan Abdultawab

Ruth Ogunleye, a former Nigerian soldier discharged from the military following allegations of sexual harassment against a senior officer, has hinted at releasing videos on social media before her death.

Ogunleye made the disclosure in a video shared by Naija Chain on Sunday. She also apologised to her father for failing to follow his advice during her dispute with the military.

“Before I die, there are videos I would be posting on social media for you all to see. But I want to quickly apologise to my dad for not listening to him,” she said.

“I am sorry, dad. I realise you have been telling me the truth and you are the best dad in the whole world.”

The former soldier also made specific requests concerning her burial, asking her family to use a blue casket, put a wig on her and cut her nails before burial.

“Please bury me with a blue casket. Wear me wigs and cut my nails. Dad, please do it for me. Bury me at Oto Road. Put me beside the road,” she said.

Her remarks come weeks after a Federal High Court in Kaduna sentenced her to one year imprisonment on each of five counts bordering on defamatory videos.

The sentences were ordered to run concurrently, while the court imposed fines on her.

However, the judge, Rilwanu Aikawa, subsequently suspended the custodial sentences for three years following a plea bargain agreement.

Ogunleye, who had been in custody since her remand in September, maintained that she was innocent and described her trial as a miscarriage of justice.

“My coming to prison was destined. It was not destined by any man or any major general. It was by God,” she said.

She also advised young Nigerians to listen to their parents and older people, recounting how her failure to heed her father’s counsel contributed to her experience with the authorities.

“When you fail to listen to your parents and elderly people, you would listen to police. Police will maltreat you. They would come to your house to assault you and there is nothing you would do. So, listen to your parents, so you won’t find yourself behind bars,” she said.