By Peter Egwuatu

The stock market was characterised by massive sell off of shares last week, as investors lost over N2.9 trillion of their investments listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited, NGX. As the market traded on a bearish note, the NGX market capitalisation declined to N160.803 trillion from NI63.795 trillion the previous week.

Similarly, another major performance indicator, NGX All Share Index, ASI dropped by 1.8 % to close at 247,660.74 points from 252,269.16 points the previous week. This is caused by sell pressure, which led to the fall in the price of Dangote Cement by -10.0%. It is followed by ARADEL, which lost -10.0%, Zenith Bank – 4.7% and GTCO -4.4%.

Consequently, the Month-to-Date, MtD, and Year-to-Date, YtD, returns settled lower at -2.6% and +59.2%, respectively.

On market activity, trading volume and value declined by 70.5% Week-on-Week, W/W and 42.6% W/W, respectively.

On sector performance, the Industrial Goods Index fell by -5.3%, Oil & Gas Index -4.7% and Banking Index -2.8%) , while the Consumer Goods Index went up by 2.3% and Insurance Index 2.5%.

Reacting to market outlook, Investors at Cordros Capital said: “ Looking ahead, we expect market activity to remain choppy and largely range-bound in the near term, as the absence of a clear catalyst continues to limit buying interest.”

Also reacting to market performance and outlook, investors at InvestData Consulting Limited, said : “Persistent selling pressure and a failure to hold the 248,000-point support zone could expose the market to additional downside, particularly if institutional investors continue to lock in profits. The current market structure therefore calls for caution, as the balance between bargain hunting and profit-taking is likely to determine the index’s next direction.

“For the next trading session, we anticipate mixed sentiment, with selective buying interest expected in fundamentally sound stocks and counters trading at attractive valuations. However, continued profit-taking in recently appreciated equities could limit market recovery. Investors should focus on corporate earnings, dividend prospects, liquidity and valuation rather than short-term price movements.”